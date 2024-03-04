If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ASCII tears and undersea fears

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

ASCII art of a woman's face crying.
Image credit: @stuffbecauseidk
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, despite Twitter throwing a wobbly and doing its best to keep me from taking a good look at the tag, I still found plenty of interesting and attractive indie games to admire. Check 'em out!

The developer behind Super Kiwi 64 and Macbat 64 offers a different flavour of vintage platforming with Toree Saturn (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Other vintage style provided by Kraino Rebirth (headed to Kickstarter), the metroidvania follow-up to 2022 platformer Kraino origins:

Ah, what a look!

The terrible conclusion to a teaser tweet from cosmic horror-tinged Freelancer 'em up Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

A powerful Y2K interface to Panthalassa, a game "about being lost deep under the ocean":

Just a grand old time in Room RPG, a "turn-based action RPG featuring bullet-hell dodging and skill-based skills" that's set in a child's room:

Pretty moves for a character in "card-grid-fighting game" Duelists Of Eden (coming to Steam):

I immediately went to discover more of what this game is about after seeing this and yes, yes I do want to examine maps, explore seas, then dive deep thank you:

While I don't entirely understand what this beast is in fairytale monster-taming game Grimmlins Tale (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I do like it:

An enjoyable boss death animation in Zoe Begone! (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), a run 'n' gun shooter about an animated creation battling the animator:

More schoolyard violence from Sugar Isogu (coming to Steam):

A quiet pause in explore-o-puzzler Beyond The Plastic Wall (coming to Steam):

And look, I'm just a sucker spinny swordslam attacks like this in Ghost Easter (coming to Steam), "a third-person action RPG with manga-inspired graphics and immersive sim elements":

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

