Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: What's a three-day lag when there are all these games to admire?
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Well, on Tuesday this week, thanks to the four-day Easter weekend. But the games look just as attractive and interesting as they did on Saturday, so what's the hurry? Check these out!
Elevating action from this "retro-styled isometric simulation game":
I like this nod to Deus Ex in Aquametsis (coming to Steam), a "blend of immersive sim, tactical FPS, and strategy set in a submerged corporate hellscape":
I mean, what do you want me to say, this speaks for itself:
I'm still so into the look of Yelizaveta: The Labours Of Misfortune:
Unleashing your horde in zombie 'em up You Are Zombies (demo available on Itch):
I keep meaning to write about phenomenal browser game Corru.Observer (free to play through its site) so consider this a reminder to both of us:
A bit of sailboating in this game made by a sailboater:
The rude 'tude is a little flat but I'm interested in beat 'em up Thriller Night:
Getting groovy in platformer DoubleShake (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
There's a lot to understand here in roguelikelike Solitaire 'em up Solitaire Battle (coming to Itch, with a demo there now) but after Luck Be A Landlord turned slot machines roguelikelike and Balatro did the same with poker, sure I'm interested in more games in the same vein:
This nice forest visit in Akatori: Сhapter One (coming to Steam) is a touch livelier than the one I myself had over the weekend:
A charming reload animation from StarIliad, "a Metroidvania game about a Sheriff exploring the inside of a giant space whale":
There's a lot going on in this cutscene from magical girl bullet hell action-RPG Marmoreal (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Waterpark-building manage-o-sim Aqua Mundo (coming to Steam) continues to look good:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?