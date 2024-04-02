Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: What's a three-day lag when there are all these games to admire?

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Well, on Tuesday this week, thanks to the four-day Easter weekend. But the games look just as attractive and interesting as they did on Saturday, so what's the hurry? Check these out!

Elevating action from this "retro-styled isometric simulation game":

I added small indicator lights to the elevator entrances to show the elevator's current direction. I guess this is how they are supposed to work? 🔽🔼#screenshotsaturday#gamedev #isometric #simulation #pixelart #indiedev pic.twitter.com/SlrraBUDCz — Hilko Janssen (@hilkojj) March 30, 2024

I like this nod to Deus Ex in Aquametsis (coming to Steam), a "blend of immersive sim, tactical FPS, and strategy set in a submerged corporate hellscape":

I mean, what do you want me to say, this speaks for itself:

I'm still so into the look of Yelizaveta: The Labours Of Misfortune:

"Darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters." #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/v6JKLb94cF — ellie (@stuffbecauseidk) March 30, 2024

Unleashing your horde in zombie 'em up You Are Zombies (demo available on Itch):

I keep meaning to write about phenomenal browser game Corru.Observer (free to play through its site) so consider this a reminder to both of us:

#screenshotsaturday continued improvements to the CSS-controlled camera!! the '3rd person tank control' view was static and boring before, and the upcoming camera/stage rework lets us do more interesting stuff! pic.twitter.com/4hy7uFpFKh — corru.works (@CorruWorks) March 30, 2024

A bit of sailboating in this game made by a sailboater:

A bit late for #screenshotsaturday. Worked on the new wave system and boat steering. Surfing down waves, getting decelerated by waves, wind profile for the ship (against wind is harder than with wind). #pirates pic.twitter.com/RYttiJA7YK — Andreas⛵not @GDC (@AndiDev_) April 1, 2024

The rude 'tude is a little flat but I'm interested in beat 'em up Thriller Night:

Getting groovy in platformer DoubleShake (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

There's a lot to understand here in roguelikelike Solitaire 'em up Solitaire Battle (coming to Itch, with a demo there now) but after Luck Be A Landlord turned slot machines roguelikelike and Balatro did the same with poker, sure I'm interested in more games in the same vein:

This nice forest visit in Akatori: Сhapter One (coming to Steam) is a touch livelier than the one I myself had over the weekend:

A charming reload animation from StarIliad, "a Metroidvania game about a Sheriff exploring the inside of a giant space whale":

There's a lot going on in this cutscene from magical girl bullet hell action-RPG Marmoreal (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Octavia is an elite soldier, with mastery over a variety of weapons. She has a very serious attitude, and is not one for jokes.



She is also very throwable.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/s2pXY0zalk — Marmoreal (@MarmorealDev) March 30, 2024

Waterpark-building manage-o-sim Aqua Mundo (coming to Steam) continues to look good:

While designing your own waterpark in Aqua Mundo, it's easy to combine patterns and colour palettes in order to create cool looking environments.

Here's a quick little showcase 🙂#screenshotsaturday #indiegames #tycoon #gamedev pic.twitter.com/MjRSGSsdOo — Glen🌊 (@GlenBourgonjon) March 30, 2024

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?