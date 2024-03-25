Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Please put grappling hooks in more Soulslikes (and all other games)
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by the feature every single video game on this green Earth should have (a grappling hook), along with waterparks, a plant knight, a chunky shotgun, a kitbashed hovercarrier, and heaps more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!
Perhaps following Sekiro's example, upcoming soulslike Cerulean Singe (coming to Steam) understands that you can add a grappling hook to just about anything:
More ridiculous violence from Cruel (coming to Steam):
An excellent knight in "2D plant horror boss rush" game Perennial Order (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
I always like seeing how things change over the course of development, so here's something terrible from Lovecraftian survival horror The Sinking City 2 (coming via Kickstater):
Cute hub world in "bullet hell dungeon crawler" Cyber Strike (coming to Steam):
A right chunky shotgun in immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):
I remain keen to wander this endless procedurally generated PS1-style city:
Going deep in detail on puzzle platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with ademo there now):
Proudly boasting their games are "inspired by the music and art of heavy metal", the makers of Valfaris and Slain: Back From Hell announce a sequel:
I've been watching the development of waterpark build-o-management game Aqua Mundo (coming to Steam) across months of Screenshot Saturdays, and it's starting to look really good:
Retro-style cooperative hack 'n' slash action with a honking great beast here in Abathor coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
I would have really enjoyed a breakdown of all the parts this is kitbashed from ("it's really just a bunch of boat parts with a thruster slapped on," he explained in another tweet), but it's a nice result in Visegunne:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?