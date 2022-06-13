If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: chilling out with Sonic the Hedgehog

Admiring more interesting indies
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
A young girl sat on a cushion paints a painting using a chair as an easel in an illustration from 'Lotus Bay. A summer on Cape Cod'.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. NotE3 was in full swing this weekend but wasn't the only gawp-o-rama around, with Screenshot Saturday still giving looks at birds, a goth Deus Ex, and a vision of an open-world Sonic the Hedgehog chillout.

Probably the best response to Sega's open-world Sonic Frontiers is Breogan Hackett whipping up an experiment in an open-world Sonic game:

The prettifying process in Solar Ash (with a few more screens here):

What lovely clouds in gentle albatross explore 'em up Toroa:

This yet-unnamed immersive sim's flip-phone goth Deus Ex vibe is ridiculous, and the rocketing cans are great:

Honestly the correct response to walking into a room full of geese in A Space For The Unbound:

A spot of grappling hook rooftop futurecity violence:

I do like games having fun movement tricks you can pull to liven up cutting about town, like in Nanokin:

"How lovely!" I thought, so distracted by Spirit Mancer's background that I missed all the guns and explosions:

And some cute new art for farming game/van adventure Lonefarm:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

