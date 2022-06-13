Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. NotE3 was in full swing this weekend but wasn't the only gawp-o-rama around, with Screenshot Saturday still giving looks at birds, a goth Deus Ex, and a vision of an open-world Sonic the Hedgehog chillout.

Probably the best response to Sega's open-world Sonic Frontiers is Breogan Hackett whipping up an experiment in an open-world Sonic game:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The prettifying process in Solar Ash (with a few more screens here):

Here's a few images from my time on Solar Ash. The top images were the greyboxes I was given by our talented designers, and the bottom images are the after I got my grubby mitts on it. #gamedev #screenshotsaturday #UE4 pic.twitter.com/GwPjagkudb — Nate Grove (@polygrover) June 12, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What lovely clouds in gentle albatross explore 'em up Toroa:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This yet-unnamed immersive sim's flip-phone goth Deus Ex vibe is ridiculous, and the rocketing cans are great:

Buy soda like a chump, or get it for free by hacking the machine into the machine next to it like a true goth gamer.



||#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #IndieGameDev|| pic.twitter.com/S97i8MpG3p — Bryce B (@BryceBucher) June 11, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Honestly the correct response to walking into a room full of geese in A Space For The Unbound:

When life gives you lemons, just accept them. Unless you want swans instead 🦢🦢🦢#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Ywyxi4Q2oi — Mojiken Studio (@MojikenStudio) June 11, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A spot of grappling hook rooftop futurecity violence:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I do like games having fun movement tricks you can pull to liven up cutting about town, like in Nanokin:

It's another sunny day at Freeport. The ocean, the rides, the lighthouse, it's all comin' together as one helluva place to be!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/bXisaiFmKG — NANOKIN - Studio Anjin (@StudioAnjin) June 11, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"How lovely!" I thought, so distracted by Spirit Mancer's background that I missed all the guns and explosions:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And some cute new art for farming game/van adventure Lonefarm:

Doing some tests with the visual aspect of Lonefarm, I tried to go from lowpoly to something more stylized. What do you think?#indiedev #screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/5jnB4gVfk0 — Lonefarm (@LonefarmGame) June 12, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?