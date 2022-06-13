Screenshot Saturday Mondays: chilling out with Sonic the HedgehogAdmiring more interesting indies
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. NotE3 was in full swing this weekend but wasn't the only gawp-o-rama around, with Screenshot Saturday still giving looks at birds, a goth Deus Ex, and a vision of an open-world Sonic the Hedgehog chillout.
Probably the best response to Sega's open-world Sonic Frontiers is Breogan Hackett whipping up an experiment in an open-world Sonic game:
Experiments in being bothered by the lost potential of Sega's open world Sonic game.#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #SONIC pic.twitter.com/XDzhEq6Fdo— Breogán (@BreoganHackett) June 11, 2022
The prettifying process in Solar Ash (with a few more screens here):
Here's a few images from my time on Solar Ash. The top images were the greyboxes I was given by our talented designers, and the bottom images are the after I got my grubby mitts on it. #gamedev #screenshotsaturday #UE4 pic.twitter.com/GwPjagkudb— Nate Grove (@polygrover) June 12, 2022
What lovely clouds in gentle albatross explore 'em up Toroa:
up, up and away! albatross gliding in action ☁️#screenshotsaturday #madewithunreal #indiedev pic.twitter.com/qtT1poQgSJ— Toroa 🐥 wishlist on steam! (@toroagame) June 12, 2022
This yet-unnamed immersive sim's flip-phone goth Deus Ex vibe is ridiculous, and the rocketing cans are great:
Buy soda like a chump, or get it for free by hacking the machine into the machine next to it like a true goth gamer.— Bryce B (@BryceBucher) June 11, 2022
Honestly the correct response to walking into a room full of geese in A Space For The Unbound:
When life gives you lemons, just accept them. Unless you want swans instead 🦢🦢🦢#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Ywyxi4Q2oi— Mojiken Studio (@MojikenStudio) June 11, 2022
A spot of grappling hook rooftop futurecity violence:
Testing out the new environments with some gameplay. Feels nice😊 #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/41BkcYsX2l— MacoDev (@DevMaco) June 11, 2022
I do like games having fun movement tricks you can pull to liven up cutting about town, like in Nanokin:
It's another sunny day at Freeport. The ocean, the rides, the lighthouse, it's all comin' together as one helluva place to be!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/bXisaiFmKG— NANOKIN - Studio Anjin (@StudioAnjin) June 11, 2022
"How lovely!" I thought, so distracted by Spirit Mancer's background that I missed all the guns and explosions:
I need to talk with that ship pirately.#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #indiegames #indiedev pic.twitter.com/6aFDr2FwSW— Spirit Mancer | FOLLOW ON KICKSTARTER! (@spirit_mancer) June 11, 2022
And some cute new art for farming game/van adventure Lonefarm:
Doing some tests with the visual aspect of Lonefarm, I tried to go from lowpoly to something more stylized. What do you think?#indiedev #screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/5jnB4gVfk0— Lonefarm (@LonefarmGame) June 12, 2022
