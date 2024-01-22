Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Cutting through the crypto spam

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Admiring a town.
Image credit: Daniel Villagran
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by dozens upon dozens of spam accounts hijacking the tag to promote cryptocurrency garbage. Twitter's journey to uselessness continues. But after reporting dozens of accounts in the vain hope that Twitter might at least knock these particular bots offline (knowing it'll never actually address the wider problem), I was delighted to admire a great many attractive and interesting indie games. Check out this week's pick!

Chasing you with goo sounds a wonderful alternative for this apparent design problem in Cruel (coming to Steam):

Yes, you can pet the tapir in this game from a dev in Guatemala:

An important realisation for ShotgunKatana:

Turn-based roguelikelike extraction RPG (huh! what a combo) Quasimorph (in early access on Steam) demonstrates the power of spaceships which look like video game shotguns:

I continue to be delighted and baffled by Ego Hazard:

The contrast between low-framerate animations on living players and high-framerate ragdoll corpses in Wiz MUD (playable in your browser) is doing something funny to my brain:

Trying to follow this twin-screen action is also twisting my melon, man:

A touch more claymation style from Black Pellet (coming to Kickstarter):

An undersea warning sign in nautical survival game Sonorous – Deep Down Below (coming to Steam):

Love that hand, One-Eyed Likho (coming to Steam):

I have to respect your witch in Reka (coming to Steam) being organised enough to create and organise index cards for potions:

A quick tour of immersive sim playgrounds in Parkside: Decayed Soul Manipulation (coming to Steam):

Fumes (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) has such a pretty post-apocalyptic wasteland that I sometimes forget it's about cars fighting:

A burst of stylish violence from Dawn One (coming to Steam):

And I'm a sucker for a vacuum attack like in this yet-unnamed game:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

