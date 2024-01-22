Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Cutting through the crypto spam

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by dozens upon dozens of spam accounts hijacking the tag to promote cryptocurrency garbage. Twitter's journey to uselessness continues. But after reporting dozens of accounts in the vain hope that Twitter might at least knock these particular bots offline (knowing it'll never actually address the wider problem), I was delighted to admire a great many attractive and interesting indie games. Check out this week's pick!

Chasing you with goo sounds a wonderful alternative for this apparent design problem in Cruel (coming to Steam):

The level timer was boring so I swapped it out for toxic goo that hunts you down if you are too slow#screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine pic.twitter.com/mTMUfsJ3kZ — Jamesy (@JamesDornanDev) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yes, you can pet the tapir in this game from a dev in Guatemala:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

An important realisation for ShotgunKatana:

It took me a bit too much to realize I needed a Parry to counter Fury Attacks... but here we are! I blame my creative process lol #ShotgunKatana #indiegame #Indiedevs #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/08Fkzd0nFp — Carlos P. Sempere (Celuloide) (@CeluloiDedede) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Turn-based roguelikelike extraction RPG (huh! what a combo) Quasimorph (in early access on Steam) demonstrates the power of spaceships which look like video game shotguns:

Ship upgrading is one of the major features of the upcoming patch. We want to make it valuable and interesting. Upgrades should be defining improvements that influence the player's strategy in achieving their goals.#ScreenshotSaturday #roguelike #turnbased pic.twitter.com/0CrWwGmPtM — Quasimorph, Sci-Fi Extraction Roguelike (@quasimorph) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I continue to be delighted and baffled by Ego Hazard:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The contrast between low-framerate animations on living players and high-framerate ragdoll corpses in Wiz MUD (playable in your browser) is doing something funny to my brain:

wanted to show off our very deep and rich combat system#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/M34PRGAOQH — WizMUD: A True Story (@wiz_mud) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Trying to follow this twin-screen action is also twisting my melon, man:

We made a little prototype of jumping through the jungle and playing gameboy at the same time



Doesn't have a name yet. Thoughts?#indiedev #gamedev #pixelart #screenshotsaturday @StelloHexis pic.twitter.com/IVqq1OfTOy — Crescent Moon Games (@CM_Games) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A touch more claymation style from Black Pellet (coming to Kickstarter):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

An undersea warning sign in nautical survival game Sonorous – Deep Down Below (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Love that hand, One-Eyed Likho (coming to Steam):

The only thing that makes horror tight squeeze trope better is the hand animation #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/HIqZa0ZbK2 — Vladimir Beletsky (@VBeletsky) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I have to respect your witch in Reka (coming to Steam) being organised enough to create and organise index cards for potions:

Forage & store 🍓🍯🌿



In REKA's autumnal woodlands, there's lots of ingredients to collect and take back to your cozy home. Cook food & craft potions, and live life as a nature-loving witch! #screenshotsaturday #witchgame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/5wDIF1TKfe — REKA (@emberstorm_de) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A quick tour of immersive sim playgrounds in Parkside: Decayed Soul Manipulation (coming to Steam):

Something special for this #ScreenshotSaturday (bit late, sorry)

An extended look at some places you'll get to explore in the first few missions of PARKSIDE: DECAYED SOUL MANIPULATION.



Wishlist PARKSIDE: https://t.co/w8mbOzeEW8#gamedev #indiegame #immersivesim pic.twitter.com/tMzGC6JdZ1 — (Wishlist PARKSIDE!) BANANA HARDSOFT (@BHardsoftGames) January 21, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fumes (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) has such a pretty post-apocalyptic wasteland that I sometimes forget it's about cars fighting:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A burst of stylish violence from Dawn One (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And I'm a sucker for a vacuum attack like in this yet-unnamed game:

Hello #ScreenshotSaturday 👋



This week I worked on 4 utility spells, this one is Telekinesis. It makes nearby monsters gravitate towards a point.



It is pretty fun to use it with Meteor Shower. 😄#indiedev pic.twitter.com/70SJNXFZNG — The JS GameDev (@TheJSGameDev) January 20, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?