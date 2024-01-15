Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Daft and dramatic movement methods
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a variety of cool and fun movement methods, from skimming your broomstick over the sea to committing violence while surfing atop an enemy's body. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!
First, a spot of mundane movement in Troleu, a trolleybus game which looks lively enough that you might need to fight passengers:
Then a perfectly silly movement tool in immersive sim Spectra:
This movement also looks great fun in Mana Valley (coming to Steam):
And I am always up for bodysurfing, so thank you, Goblin Crimes:
Cyberpunk metroidvania Altered Alma (coming to Steam) continues the enemy-riding violence:
Neat animation, Memory Detective: Akira (coming to Itch.io):
Sounds great to me, Highwater (coming to Steam, and apparently already out on mobile through Netflix?):
Impressive progress from years of work on RPG Soulcrest (coming to Kickstarter):
I very much like the idea of drawing my own maps to helping navigate a shifting world, Engraving coming to Steam), and I must say this lovely woodland walk seems almost as relaxing as my time with Sons Of The Forest:
A retro effect (with bonus explanation!) in Shakedown Rally ("very very early" version available free on Itch):
More stylish violence from Nightmare Operator, a horror shooter made by a four-person Tokyo team:
History advances in ancient craft-o-survival game Polylithic (available in Steam Early Access):
A nice mood to this one:
Whoa:
And let's close with a pleasant little moment in "interactive surrealist tragicomedy" Beaux-Arts wait no don't look down:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?