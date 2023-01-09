Screenshot Saturday Mondays: frogs, forests, and ultraviolence
Admiring indie games from Twitter's weekly screenshot celebration
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by chill frogs, moody forests, a surfing FPS, intense 2D ultraviolence, a surreal stealth game, and plenty more. Come see!
Surreal sneaking in watercolour roguelikelike Don't Wake God (coming to Steam):
#screenshotsaturday— Alex Klexber | Wishlist Don't Wake God on Steam (@Klexber) January 7, 2023
Think you'll survive this surreal game about dreams? 💤#DontWakeGod
Wishlist Don't Wake God on Steam!https://t.co/z9euQLE5ui pic.twitter.com/pHkgKHcYIh
Heavy notes of Counter-Strike surfing in course-traversing FPS The Nexus Kernel:
I got Bakery. It's amazing. It dramatically speeds up lighting courses for me. I finished the lighting for this course and re-did the lighting for a previous course to see how it works.#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #indiegame #madewithunity #indieFPS pic.twitter.com/x3fF2lfCH8— Attuka (@AttukaDev) January 7, 2023
I fully agree with the design philosophy behind this yet-unnamed beat 'em up platformer:
making a platformer where your movement is as bonkers as possible.#screenshotsaturday#madewithunity pic.twitter.com/HWCasQdUKv— MaydayJung (@JungMayday) January 7, 2023
A chill tune in a crystal cavern with Mr. Saitou, the follow-up to Rakuen from Laura Shigihara (also known for the Plants Vs. Zombies banger, There's A Zombie On Your Lawn):
Flooded Gemstone Caverns 💎— Laura Shigihara (鴫原ローラ ) 🍰🧋 (@supershigi) January 6, 2023
(+ music preview~♫♪♬)
➡️Wishlist & Follow this game (Mr. Saitou) on Steam!#indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday #ドット絵 #pixelart pic.twitter.com/SjRPJg83LE
A whack of edginess from adventure game Project_Basement_Dating:
T+191|T+192. Day. Tomorrow we'll fully build the demo, its going to drop a bit of weight off my shoulder. Still need to write, but feels a lot better to have the full thing instead of bits.😁♥️#Project_Basement_Dating #visualnovel #IndieGameDev #gamedev #RPG #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/TnnRuGcjNC— Many_A_Dead_Mackerels (@Many_A_Dead_XOX) January 7, 2023
A bit of side-on ultraviolence from Astoria Legends: Red Moon (2020 pre-alpha demo available through its website):
Hey everyone! I'm working on a character/stylish action game called Astoria Legends: Red Moon. It's due to be released in 2023. If you're fans of Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, etc. then drop a follow <3#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #xbox #PlayStation5 #NintendoSwitch #Steam pic.twitter.com/JvZvGw7dkb— Vinh Luu | Astoria Legends: Red Moon (@skyartxv) January 7, 2023
Plus an ultraviolent parry from Awaken: Astral Blade:
The most cool parry in our game.— Awaken: Astral blade (@AwakenBlade) January 6, 2023
Any feedback? I am glad to hear from you.#Castlevania #indiegames #IndieGameDev #gamer
#indiegametrends #screenshotsaturday #gamedevs #metroidvania #steam pic.twitter.com/U07uqHzk7K
Honestly this is just a trailer, not a screenshot or clip, and probably shouldn't be included here but I'm pointing out the first trailer for RetroSpace because I've posted it quite a few times in Screenshot Saturday Mondays. Last time I even said, "I wish this retro space immersive sim would get a name, because I'm posting it a lot so a name would be quite convenient." Now it has a name: RetroSpace. And now you know.
FINALLY! 😎 Time to reveal:— Bánk B. Varga (@VargaBank) January 7, 2023
‼️ RETROSPACE ‼️
An immersive, disco-punk, horror-fps with a huge emphasis on freedom and exploration!
Please follow: @RetroSpaceGame
Wishlist on Steam soon!#screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #indiedev #horror #fps #retrofps #pcgaming #RetroSpace pic.twitter.com/Uor10HVVA9
A nice moment of respite in turn-based exploration game Sandwalkers (coming to Steam and GOG):
pov: you made it to Yayah 🐸— Goblinz Studio (@studio_goblinz) January 7, 2023
Time to chill for the weekend before going back on the road! #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gamedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/H4fTrnFNm3
Gosh, Dordogne (coming to Steam) is so pretty:
Opening the door to adventure! #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/dsGtr2xnuE— Dordogne 🖌 Un Je Ne Sais Quoi (@studio_jnsq) January 7, 2023
I can't say I entirely understand what's going on here in Zefyr: A Thief's Melody (coming to Steam), but well!
Sailing on my turtle and encounter with a Kraken/Robot.— Oneiric Worlds (@oneiricworlds) January 7, 2023
Procedural tentacles are super interesting to code, but the movement is less predictible ...
Wishlist Zefyr on Steam: https://t.co/dooDs1Berr#indiegame #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #indiewatch pic.twitter.com/cZxme4Or8k
Colourful forest and eerie sounds in explore-o-adventure game 7Groves (coming to Itch.io):
#soundon Started working on music and sfx for my game 7Groves. I like these ethereal voices coming through the forest mist. What do you think?https://t.co/AewnIDTAmg#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiegamedev #madewithunity #indiewatch #indiedevs #gamedev #indiedev #gaming pic.twitter.com/W2c0adzGsq— Thijs van den Berg (@Thijs_vd_Berg) January 7, 2023
"Mood" indeed:
Mood #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/NJHtQrAPtQ— Byte Barrel - Forgive Me Father (@ByteBarrel) January 7, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?