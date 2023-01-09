Screenshot Saturday Mondays: frogs, forests, and ultraviolence

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by chill frogs, moody forests, a surfing FPS, intense 2D ultraviolence, a surreal stealth game, and plenty more. Come see!

Surreal sneaking in watercolour roguelikelike Don't Wake God (coming to Steam):

#screenshotsaturday

Think you'll survive this surreal game about dreams? 💤#DontWakeGod



Wishlist Don't Wake God on Steam!https://t.co/z9euQLE5ui pic.twitter.com/pHkgKHcYIh — Alex Klexber | Wishlist Don't Wake God on Steam (@Klexber) January 7, 2023

Heavy notes of Counter-Strike surfing in course-traversing FPS The Nexus Kernel:

I got Bakery. It's amazing. It dramatically speeds up lighting courses for me. I finished the lighting for this course and re-did the lighting for a previous course to see how it works.#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #indiegame #madewithunity #indieFPS pic.twitter.com/x3fF2lfCH8 — Attuka (@AttukaDev) January 7, 2023

I fully agree with the design philosophy behind this yet-unnamed beat 'em up platformer:

making a platformer where your movement is as bonkers as possible.#screenshotsaturday#madewithunity pic.twitter.com/HWCasQdUKv — MaydayJung (@JungMayday) January 7, 2023

A chill tune in a crystal cavern with Mr. Saitou, the follow-up to Rakuen from Laura Shigihara (also known for the Plants Vs. Zombies banger, There's A Zombie On Your Lawn):

A whack of edginess from adventure game Project_Basement_Dating:

T+191|T+192. Day. Tomorrow we'll fully build the demo, its going to drop a bit of weight off my shoulder. Still need to write, but feels a lot better to have the full thing instead of bits.😁♥️#Project_Basement_Dating #visualnovel #IndieGameDev #gamedev #RPG #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/TnnRuGcjNC — Many_A_Dead_Mackerels (@Many_A_Dead_XOX) January 7, 2023

A bit of side-on ultraviolence from Astoria Legends: Red Moon (2020 pre-alpha demo available through its website):

Hey everyone! I'm working on a character/stylish action game called Astoria Legends: Red Moon. It's due to be released in 2023. If you're fans of Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, etc. then drop a follow <3#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #xbox #PlayStation5 #NintendoSwitch #Steam pic.twitter.com/JvZvGw7dkb — Vinh Luu | Astoria Legends: Red Moon (@skyartxv) January 7, 2023

Plus an ultraviolent parry from Awaken: Astral Blade:

Honestly this is just a trailer, not a screenshot or clip, and probably shouldn't be included here but I'm pointing out the first trailer for RetroSpace because I've posted it quite a few times in Screenshot Saturday Mondays. Last time I even said, "I wish this retro space immersive sim would get a name, because I'm posting it a lot so a name would be quite convenient." Now it has a name: RetroSpace. And now you know.

A nice moment of respite in turn-based exploration game Sandwalkers (coming to Steam and GOG):

pov: you made it to Yayah 🐸



Time to chill for the weekend before going back on the road! #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gamedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/H4fTrnFNm3 — Goblinz Studio (@studio_goblinz) January 7, 2023

Gosh, Dordogne (coming to Steam) is so pretty:

Opening the door to adventure! #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/dsGtr2xnuE — Dordogne 🖌 Un Je Ne Sais Quoi (@studio_jnsq) January 7, 2023

I can't say I entirely understand what's going on here in Zefyr: A Thief's Melody (coming to Steam), but well!

Sailing on my turtle and encounter with a Kraken/Robot.

Procedural tentacles are super interesting to code, but the movement is less predictible ...

Wishlist Zefyr on Steam: https://t.co/dooDs1Berr#indiegame #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #indiewatch pic.twitter.com/cZxme4Or8k — Oneiric Worlds (@oneiricworlds) January 7, 2023

Colourful forest and eerie sounds in explore-o-adventure game 7Groves (coming to Itch.io):

"Mood" indeed:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?