Screenshot Saturday Mondays: frogs, forests, and ultraviolence

Admiring indie games from Twitter's weekly screenshot celebration

Alice O'Connor
Associate Editor
Published on
Humanoid frogs relaxing in a hut in a Sandwalkers screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by chill frogs, moody forests, a surfing FPS, intense 2D ultraviolence, a surreal stealth game, and plenty more. Come see!

Surreal sneaking in watercolour roguelikelike Don't Wake God (coming to Steam):

Heavy notes of Counter-Strike surfing in course-traversing FPS The Nexus Kernel:

I fully agree with the design philosophy behind this yet-unnamed beat 'em up platformer:

A chill tune in a crystal cavern with Mr. Saitou, the follow-up to Rakuen from Laura Shigihara (also known for the Plants Vs. Zombies banger, There's A Zombie On Your Lawn):

A whack of edginess from adventure game Project_Basement_Dating:

A bit of side-on ultraviolence from Astoria Legends: Red Moon (2020 pre-alpha demo available through its website):

Plus an ultraviolent parry from Awaken: Astral Blade:

Honestly this is just a trailer, not a screenshot or clip, and probably shouldn't be included here but I'm pointing out the first trailer for RetroSpace because I've posted it quite a few times in Screenshot Saturday Mondays. Last time I even said, "I wish this retro space immersive sim would get a name, because I'm posting it a lot so a name would be quite convenient." Now it has a name: RetroSpace. And now you know.

A nice moment of respite in turn-based exploration game Sandwalkers (coming to Steam and GOG):

Gosh, Dordogne (coming to Steam) is so pretty:

I can't say I entirely understand what's going on here in Zefyr: A Thief's Melody (coming to Steam), but well!

Colourful forest and eerie sounds in explore-o-adventure game 7Groves (coming to Itch.io):

"Mood" indeed:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

