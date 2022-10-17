Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ghosts, Midwest mall goth, and stylish violence

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by ghosts, Midwest mall goth, immersive sim object-fiddling, and a whole lot of stylish violence.

I remain extremely into the look of ghostly twin-stick shooter Hauntii (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I can see why you might think early work-in-progress has Kingdom Hearts fashion but no, it's Hot Topic mall goth. The dev has described it has described this game as "a Souls-like that takes place in the American Midwest" and I think there's one subtle but important distinction between that aesthetic and Kingdom Hearts, the energy drinks:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I try not to post the same game too often but after last week I encouraged immersive sim Spectra to make its new cigarette machines interactive (and I did very much enjoy the suggestion from RPS commenter "poliovaccine" that cigarettes in immersive sims should be a social currency letting you enter conversation with smokers), it would be irresponsible if I didn't follow up and point out that yes, the dev has now done made them dispense packets of fags:

For #screenshotsaturday I decided to bite the bullet and make the cigarette machine actually dispense cigarettes. Costs 75 cents and alternates randomly between extra wides and menthols. Yes, you will be able to smoke them. #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #imsim #ue5 pic.twitter.com/Y2yF4X4JTY — Spectra: Indie Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) October 15, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Likewise, I cannot resist all these objects to fiddle with in Interior Worlds:

I couldn't stop myself and added an interaction system for Interior Worlds.

Is any of it necessary? No- but it looks cool

-#indiedev #gamedev #lowpoly #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/UdZoj2Qm1g — spookyraptor 🩸💀 (@sodaraptor_dev) October 15, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Skeleton-parrying FPS Voidborn (coming to Steam) looks extremely my bag:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We continue the stylish violence with Godbeast Mk.II (coming to Steam), which has more GIFs to admire if you click on through to the full tweet:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ah go on then, let's have one last touch of stylish violence, from V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Okay fine, let's have some mixed dual-wielding from immersive sim-ish sneak-o-shooter Peripeteia (coming to Steam) too:

This #screenshotsaturday, Marie's Dual Wield ability. Lets you mix and match any combination of guns (no matter how ridiculous), sacrificing the ability to reload and grab ledges.

Can you guess what the other new implant might be?#indiedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/575LFTq5D8 — PERIPETEIA (@90sGraphics) October 15, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I cannot resist water simulation, like in this demo pit from action-adventure RPG Alakenisland (out now in Steam Early Access):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Let's close with one of the simplest pleasures, a nice sunset from Theater - The Game (free beta available on Itch):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?