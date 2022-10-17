If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ghosts, Midwest mall goth, and stylish violence

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
A ghostly spire glowing turquoise in a Hauntii screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by ghosts, Midwest mall goth, immersive sim object-fiddling, and a whole lot of stylish violence.

I remain extremely into the look of ghostly twin-stick shooter Hauntii (coming to Steam):

I can see why you might think early work-in-progress has Kingdom Hearts fashion but no, it's Hot Topic mall goth. The dev has described it has described this game as "a Souls-like that takes place in the American Midwest" and I think there's one subtle but important distinction between that aesthetic and Kingdom Hearts, the energy drinks:

I try not to post the same game too often but after last week I encouraged immersive sim Spectra to make its new cigarette machines interactive (and I did very much enjoy the suggestion from RPS commenter "poliovaccine" that cigarettes in immersive sims should be a social currency letting you enter conversation with smokers), it would be irresponsible if I didn't follow up and point out that yes, the dev has now done made them dispense packets of fags:

Likewise, I cannot resist all these objects to fiddle with in Interior Worlds:

Skeleton-parrying FPS Voidborn (coming to Steam) looks extremely my bag:

We continue the stylish violence with Godbeast Mk.II (coming to Steam), which has more GIFs to admire if you click on through to the full tweet:

Ah go on then, let's have one last touch of stylish violence, from V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):

Okay fine, let's have some mixed dual-wielding from immersive sim-ish sneak-o-shooter Peripeteia (coming to Steam) too:

I cannot resist water simulation, like in this demo pit from action-adventure RPG Alakenisland (out now in Steam Early Access):

Let's close with one of the simplest pleasures, a nice sunset from Theater - The Game (free beta available on Itch):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

