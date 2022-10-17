Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ghosts, Midwest mall goth, and stylish violence

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: ghosts, Midwest mall goth, and stylish violenceAdmiring more upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by ghosts, Midwest mall goth, immersive sim object-fiddling, and a whole lot of stylish violence.
I remain extremely into the look of ghostly twin-stick shooter Hauntii (coming to Steam):
🔊sound on🔊 what does it take for a ghost to ascend?#Hauntii #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #indie #gamedev #ghost #afterlife #spooky #animated #madewithunity #unity3D pic.twitter.com/mdxuv4UwQm— Leo⚡🦁 (@realZigzagLeo) October 15, 2022
I can see why you might think early work-in-progress has Kingdom Hearts fashion but no, it's Hot Topic mall goth. The dev has described it has described this game as "a Souls-like that takes place in the American Midwest" and I think there's one subtle but important distinction between that aesthetic and Kingdom Hearts, the energy drinks:
starting to feel kinda like a real game— Bryce B ⛓️ (@BryceBucher) October 16, 2022
I try not to post the same game too often but after last week I encouraged immersive sim Spectra to make its new cigarette machines interactive (and I did very much enjoy the suggestion from RPS commenter "poliovaccine" that cigarettes in immersive sims should be a social currency letting you enter conversation with smokers), it would be irresponsible if I didn't follow up and point out that yes, the dev has now done made them dispense packets of fags:
For #screenshotsaturday I decided to bite the bullet and make the cigarette machine actually dispense cigarettes. Costs 75 cents and alternates randomly between extra wides and menthols. Yes, you will be able to smoke them. #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #imsim #ue5 pic.twitter.com/Y2yF4X4JTY— Spectra: Indie Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) October 15, 2022
Likewise, I cannot resist all these objects to fiddle with in Interior Worlds:
I couldn't stop myself and added an interaction system for Interior Worlds.— spookyraptor 🩸💀 (@sodaraptor_dev) October 15, 2022
Is any of it necessary? No- but it looks cool
Skeleton-parrying FPS Voidborn (coming to Steam) looks extremely my bag:
Sword blocking and parrying (WIP)#ScreenshotSaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/FOBpfbNvqa— 𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐃𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 - Wishlist now! (@Xekvera) October 15, 2022
We continue the stylish violence with Godbeast Mk.II (coming to Steam), which has more GIFs to admire if you click on through to the full tweet:
#GodbeastMkII - Cel-shaded hack and slash inspired by Killer7, Shinobi and No More Heroes.— DascuMaru (@DascuMaru) October 15, 2022
Ah go on then, let's have one last touch of stylish violence, from V.A Proxy (coming to Steam):
The weeping monk, hardest boss in the upcoming demo#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/sB45DAcJcN— Pyro Lith (@LithPyro) October 15, 2022
Okay fine, let's have some mixed dual-wielding from immersive sim-ish sneak-o-shooter Peripeteia (coming to Steam) too:
This #screenshotsaturday, Marie's Dual Wield ability. Lets you mix and match any combination of guns (no matter how ridiculous), sacrificing the ability to reload and grab ledges.— PERIPETEIA (@90sGraphics) October 15, 2022
I cannot resist water simulation, like in this demo pit from action-adventure RPG Alakenisland (out now in Steam Early Access):
Time to do some Waterbending with Fluid Simulation #indiegame #games #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #madewithunreal pic.twitter.com/9U5vur2UJn— Alakenisland (@Alakenisland) October 16, 2022
Let's close with one of the simplest pleasures, a nice sunset from Theater - The Game (free beta available on Itch):
#sunset at Grand Fir Village.— Theater - The Game 🔎 (@Theater_TheGame) October 15, 2022
Will you solve the mystery
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?