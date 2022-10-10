If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: skateboard tricks and flying kicks

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Alice O'Connor
Holding a camera in a spooky supermarket in a game by Sodaraptor.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by sikk skateboarding faking, a good flying kick, and more than a few spoOoOoky games for the season.

Ooh The Milk Lake (coming to Steam) does actually look like this:

I'm always keen to see what Oleomingus are up to:

Is Spectra truly an immersim sim if you can't smoke cigarettes to take 1 damage for no benefit?

Oh these skateboarding moves in Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam) are unrealistic? Then how come I can see the dev is- oh. Ah. Well, they're cool!

Another behind-the-scenes peek, this time at the lovely squishy grid of narrative puzzle game How To Say Goodbye (coming to Steam):

And let's not forget one of the most important stages of game development, the graffiti pass:

I do like a good mundane space, and I especially like a camera:

And I adore a jumpkick, like this from Selaco (coming to Steam):

I think I have to post this bee game, for Sin:

No idea what this is; very into it:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

