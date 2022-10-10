Screenshot Saturday Mondays: skateboard tricks and flying kicks

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: skateboard tricks and flying kicksAdmiring more upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by sikk skateboarding faking, a good flying kick, and more than a few spoOoOoky games for the season.
Ooh The Milk Lake (coming to Steam) does actually look like this:
worked on finer movement control and driving faster attacks than in the mocap data#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #unity3d #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/Ri0d8HNJ6T— The Milk Lake (@TheMilkLake) October 8, 2022
I'm always keen to see what Oleomingus are up to:
Trying to compose a bronze corridor. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/OjrzW1hmHK— Studio Oleomingus (@studiooleomingu) October 8, 2022
Is Spectra truly an immersim sim if you can't smoke cigarettes to take 1 damage for no benefit?
Tonight’s model was a little cigarette machine- haven’t decided if I want to make them interactable yet- or what gameplay purpose cigarettes could possibly serve #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/71KR2wSoRq— Spectra: Indie Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) October 8, 2022
Oh these skateboarding moves in Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam) are unrealistic? Then how come I can see the dev is- oh. Ah. Well, they're cool!
Fake it til you make….. a video game, I guess 🛹🤸🏽♂️#thirstysuitors #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #animationIRL pic.twitter.com/G6XLM2NwjS— Aung Zaw Oo (@AZOstuff) October 8, 2022
Another behind-the-scenes peek, this time at the lovely squishy grid of narrative puzzle game How To Say Goodbye (coming to Steam):
You might be wondering how we’re doing the cool, organic looking grid in How To Say Goodbye! Here’s a super simple breakdown of how we achieve it 😊 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uC6tQ6KDqf— flo veltman (@FlorianVltmn) October 8, 2022
And let's not forget one of the most important stages of game development, the graffiti pass:
Your favourite graffiti - happy #screenshotsaturday!— Rodents: Rewind 🎃 Demo out NOW! (@Leslynnn_) October 8, 2022
Play demo now on itch: https://t.co/Y1Q8QlOWQN#pixelart #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #ゲーム開発 #ゲーム制作 pic.twitter.com/eUtUArLrDZ
I do like a good mundane space, and I especially like a camera:
The only grocery store in town— spookyraptor 🩸💀 (@sodaraptor_dev) October 8, 2022
Decor that's stayed the same since 1993
It's all coming back to you
An Interior Worlds work in progress#lowpoly #indiedev #gamedev #liminalspace #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/w6yXNFzV2Y
And I adore a jumpkick, like this from Selaco (coming to Steam):
''I don't think flying kicks will add much to the game'' - Lead game designer— Selaco (Steam Demo now available!) (@SelacoGame) October 8, 2022
It became one of the most fun new additions to Selaco.#gzdoom #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/R2Jv9XsP12
I think I have to post this bee game, for Sin:
A semi-casual survivor-style game about bees! Plenty left to be done but good progress so far.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/hSS5cuBRfu— Alex Donnan (@alex_donnan_) October 8, 2022
No idea what this is; very into it:
A sneak peak to a new project, together with Leander Leutzendorff.— laurenz (@dein_Lenz) October 8, 2022
Weird dreams. ✨#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Ia4RCrjgSC
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?