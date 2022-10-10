Screenshot Saturday Mondays: skateboard tricks and flying kicks

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by sikk skateboarding faking, a good flying kick, and more than a few spoOoOoky games for the season.

Ooh The Milk Lake (coming to Steam) does actually look like this:

I'm always keen to see what Oleomingus are up to:

Is Spectra truly an immersim sim if you can't smoke cigarettes to take 1 damage for no benefit?

Tonight’s model was a little cigarette machine- haven’t decided if I want to make them interactable yet- or what gameplay purpose cigarettes could possibly serve #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/71KR2wSoRq — Spectra: Indie Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) October 8, 2022

Oh these skateboarding moves in Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam) are unrealistic? Then how come I can see the dev is- oh. Ah. Well, they're cool!

Another behind-the-scenes peek, this time at the lovely squishy grid of narrative puzzle game How To Say Goodbye (coming to Steam):

You might be wondering how we’re doing the cool, organic looking grid in How To Say Goodbye! Here’s a super simple breakdown of how we achieve it 😊 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uC6tQ6KDqf — flo veltman (@FlorianVltmn) October 8, 2022

And let's not forget one of the most important stages of game development, the graffiti pass:

I do like a good mundane space, and I especially like a camera:

The only grocery store in town

Decor that's stayed the same since 1993

It's all coming back to you

-

An Interior Worlds work in progress#lowpoly #indiedev #gamedev #liminalspace #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/w6yXNFzV2Y — spookyraptor 🩸💀 (@sodaraptor_dev) October 8, 2022

And I adore a jumpkick, like this from Selaco (coming to Steam):

''I don't think flying kicks will add much to the game'' - Lead game designer



It became one of the most fun new additions to Selaco.#gzdoom #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/R2Jv9XsP12 — Selaco (Steam Demo now available!) (@SelacoGame) October 8, 2022

I think I have to post this bee game, for Sin:

A semi-casual survivor-style game about bees! Plenty left to be done but good progress so far.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/hSS5cuBRfu — Alex Donnan (@alex_donnan_) October 8, 2022

No idea what this is; very into it:

A sneak peak to a new project, together with Leander Leutzendorff.

Weird dreams. ✨#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Ia4RCrjgSC — laurenz (@dein_Lenz) October 8, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?