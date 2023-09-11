Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Grappling lines and grappling tongues
Admire these indie games off Twitter
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by cool fog, several grappling lines, and honestly just a great moody first-person animation for sitting down in an immersive sim. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
If I could conjure cool fog on command, I'd do nothing else too:
I can't stop playing with this volumetric fog material. It's entrancing, truly ensorcelled smog. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2Ki10STqax— Djörk (@WillKoehler3D) September 10, 2023
Licky platforming in Leap Hero (coming to Itch, with a demo there now):
I promise this was the first try. 😎#indiegame #gamedev #pixelart #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/sOWnq3BEop— DEMO OUT NOW | TAKE A BYTE GAMES (@tkab_games) September 9, 2023
Though seeing that frog does make me imagine this cute Tachikoma friend is grappling around on a long thin tongue:
Zipline Experimentation #ScreenShotSaturday— Max! (@xewlupus) September 2, 2023
🎶Rock Cafe (Megazone 23 OST)🎶 pic.twitter.com/rUBjOWkK9O
I am unreasonably excited by sitting down like this in immersive sim Corpus Edax (coming to Steam):
Ambient track preview 🔊#immersivesim #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vBMVO1rnYM— Luis G. Bento // CORPUS EDAX (@EpicMcDude) September 10, 2023
Just some guy in adventure game Creepy Tale: Some Other Place (coming to Steam):
Just completed the development of a big game level.— Creepy Brothers (@creepybrostudio) September 10, 2023
We hasten to share a screenshot that probably raises many questions.#creepytale #indiegame #indiedev #otherplace #art #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/u6ifQufE1q
Beating 'em upping in Pizza Kidd (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
It's time for another monster mash highlight... constant tweaking of the combat system... we've got something rather unique going. 👊🍕👹♥️— PIZZA KIDD 🍕STEAM Demo! (@KiddPizza) September 8, 2023
—#unity2d #beatemup #pizzakidd #gamedev #IndieDevs #pixelart #nintendo #playstation #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Rs6ofZRluu
Looking forward to seeing more of the spam pop-up victory screen idea in Fight.EXE (coming to Steam and Itch, with an alpha demo on Itch now):
Concept for a Win Screen. Fill these pop-ups with shady ads about the winning character. #screenshotsaturday #fightEXE pic.twitter.com/XpEszEOaMd— SolidValentine (Play fight.exe demo) (@ValentineSolid) September 9, 2023
I'm a big fan of big things, like this in The Majestic (coming to Steam):
For this #screenshotsaturday I beefed up the mega structure in the distance.— David | Studio 46 (@AtStudio46) September 9, 2023
It's my first use of geometry nodes in blender. I tried to keep it light, but due to size and scale, it ended up having 18 million tris.
No problem though with #ue5 😉#gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/abNp36ZX5o
I'm liking the look of terrain in city-building strategy game Earth Of Oryn (coming to Steam):
⚙️ Working on procedural map generation.— Earth of Oryn ✨ Funded on Kickstarter ✨ (@EarthOfOryn) September 9, 2023
☺️ Improving the system.
🐤 Next is gonna be:
- Dynamique map size
- Specific terrain (vallee, cliff, mountain, river, lake, island,...)
You can wishlist the game on Steamhttps://t.co/1extEHQPqZ#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/kvlSc8yLm9
I'm always here for cool dodge animations, and Outlaw Heart delivers:
Dodging the negative comments like#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gamedev #madewithunreal pic.twitter.com/wKg6Xfnh9h— Outlaw Heart アウトローハート (@outlawheartgame) September 9, 2023
Though if you'd rather stand and fight, here's a chunky parry from Stand-Alone (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
[Charge Parry Action]— STAND-ALONE - FREE Demo on Steam! (@lifuelgames) September 9, 2023
Our game has a unique parrying system using a charge. What's a good name for it?
Steam Demo : https://t.co/EX0MdoLL3r#indiegames #gamedev #indiedev #pixelart #IndieGameDev #STAND_ALONE #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/wYU6xpvvx3
More violence comes from Kingdoms Of The Dump (coming to Steam):
🪦 Fridge Graveyard- #screenshotsaturday— 👑 🗑️Kingdoms of the Dump🗑️👑 (@DumpKingdoms) September 9, 2023
wishlist #kingdomsofthedump now on steam-
(we are turn based rpg with freeform jumping and character swapping)
pixelart by ⚠️dm404
music by williamkage pic.twitter.com/Fm6l74gUVt
I'm not sure what "sci-fi graphic adventure game" Deep Loop is but I like this sort of spying:
Morning #screenshotsaturday! In order to steal information, you could use camera pens on characters... 🧐— SpurnaGames | DeepLoop (@SpurnaGames) September 9, 2023
#indiedev #gamedev #UE4 #ue5 #gameadventure #MadeWithUnreal pic.twitter.com/YVuEKDtce4
Normally I subscribe to the astronomical calendar but Sunday was certainly the last day of summer and my last swim of summer, so I'm staring wistfully at this sea scene in Echo Of The Waves (coming to Steam):
Enjoying the view :)#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/qxVwVKRLov— Adri & El👩🏻💻👩🏻🎨 | Oneira Games 🔜 TGS (@OneiraGames) September 9, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?