Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Grappling lines and grappling tongues

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by cool fog, several grappling lines, and honestly just a great moody first-person animation for sitting down in an immersive sim. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

If I could conjure cool fog on command, I'd do nothing else too:

I can't stop playing with this volumetric fog material. It's entrancing, truly ensorcelled smog. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2Ki10STqax — Djörk (@WillKoehler3D) September 10, 2023

Licky platforming in Leap Hero (coming to Itch, with a demo there now):

Though seeing that frog does make me imagine this cute Tachikoma friend is grappling around on a long thin tongue:

I am unreasonably excited by sitting down like this in immersive sim Corpus Edax (coming to Steam):

Just some guy in adventure game Creepy Tale: Some Other Place (coming to Steam):

Beating 'em upping in Pizza Kidd (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Looking forward to seeing more of the spam pop-up victory screen idea in Fight.EXE (coming to Steam and Itch, with an alpha demo on Itch now):

Concept for a Win Screen. Fill these pop-ups with shady ads about the winning character. #screenshotsaturday #fightEXE pic.twitter.com/XpEszEOaMd — SolidValentine (Play fight.exe demo) (@ValentineSolid) September 9, 2023

I'm a big fan of big things, like this in The Majestic (coming to Steam):

For this #screenshotsaturday I beefed up the mega structure in the distance.



It's my first use of geometry nodes in blender. I tried to keep it light, but due to size and scale, it ended up having 18 million tris.



No problem though with #ue5 😉#gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/abNp36ZX5o — David | Studio 46 (@AtStudio46) September 9, 2023

I'm liking the look of terrain in city-building strategy game Earth Of Oryn (coming to Steam):

⚙️ Working on procedural map generation.



☺️ Improving the system.



🐤 Next is gonna be:

- Dynamique map size

- Specific terrain (vallee, cliff, mountain, river, lake, island,...)



You can wishlist the game on Steamhttps://t.co/1extEHQPqZ#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/kvlSc8yLm9 — Earth of Oryn ✨ Funded on Kickstarter ✨ (@EarthOfOryn) September 9, 2023

I'm always here for cool dodge animations, and Outlaw Heart delivers:

Though if you'd rather stand and fight, here's a chunky parry from Stand-Alone (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

More violence comes from Kingdoms Of The Dump (coming to Steam):

🪦 Fridge Graveyard- #screenshotsaturday



wishlist #kingdomsofthedump now on steam-

(we are turn based rpg with freeform jumping and character swapping)



pixelart by ⚠️dm404

music by williamkage pic.twitter.com/Fm6l74gUVt — 👑 🗑️Kingdoms of the Dump🗑️👑 (@DumpKingdoms) September 9, 2023

I'm not sure what "sci-fi graphic adventure game" Deep Loop is but I like this sort of spying:

Normally I subscribe to the astronomical calendar but Sunday was certainly the last day of summer and my last swim of summer, so I'm staring wistfully at this sea scene in Echo Of The Waves (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?