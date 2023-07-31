If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Nautical and nice

Admiring more interesting indie games

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a whole lot of water, which I swear is a coincidence. Ships! Ponds! Otherworldly pools! Ponds! Sharkgirls! Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games.

A big splash in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

Is Lin a kid, or possibly a squid? No, she's a sharkgirl in shapeshifting swim-o-shooter Shark Rain (coming to Steam):

I possibly post shadow-hopping platformer Schim (coming to Steam) too often but look, more water!

A nice bit of boat in this from a developer who, judging by his Instagram, is possibly aboard a boat right now:

Honestly, Backrooms: The Project (coming to Steam), this is just threatening me with a good time:

No water here in Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) but bays can be wet so that counts:

Pretty scenes in The Majestic (coming to Steam), an airborne follow-up to The Companion:

Seeing conveyor belt flippers in Factorio 'em up Automation Station (coming to Steam) makes me want to play Screwball Scramble (which, fun fact, recently received an unofficial free video game version you can play in your browser):

I have absolutely no questions about what's happening here in testing Kiborg (coming to Steam):

An unsensible idea in horror game Stray Souls (coming to Steam):

Dramatic violence in fighting game Coreupt (coming to Steam):

A cool title screen for a game I can only assume is named Basilisk:

Immersive sim Jenga in Aquametsis (coming to Itch), a "tactical FPS / base management hybrid" game inspired by Deus Ex, System Shock, and X-COM:

And let's close with one which is from a week ago but I wasn't here then, so:

Small update re: Twitter's ongoing collapse. No, I will not be calling the social network "X". Go all the way to xXTwitterXx or go home, coward.

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

