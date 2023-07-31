Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Nautical and nice
Admiring more interesting indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a whole lot of water, which I swear is a coincidence. Ships! Ponds! Otherworldly pools! Ponds! Sharkgirls! Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games.
A big splash in Selfloss (coming to Steam):
It's #screenshotsaturday and the time for the giant whale to jump up out of the abyss! 🐋 pic.twitter.com/IKGgQhwKpk— Alex Goodwin (@AlexGoodwinDev) July 29, 2023
Is Lin a kid, or possibly a squid? No, she's a sharkgirl in shapeshifting swim-o-shooter Shark Rain (coming to Steam):
Stay hydrated #screenshotsaturday #UnrealEngine5 pic.twitter.com/ecNtasZGGv— 霖 Lin 🔜 Reffurence 🏳️🌈 (@LinTheShark) July 29, 2023
I possibly post shadow-hopping platformer Schim (coming to Steam) too often but look, more water!
Interactable quacks! 🦆#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/RJDthgqiQp— Ewoud (@Ewoud3D) July 29, 2023
A nice bit of boat in this from a developer who, judging by his Instagram, is possibly aboard a boat right now:
For this #screenshotsaturday I added crests, foam and water splashes. It gives a better feel for the boat's speed and direction. Without fix objects in the scene and everything moving it can be hard to orientate. Also not the best video for twitter compression. #Pirates #indiedev pic.twitter.com/vKqRQiALpX— Andreas⛵🔜gamescom (@AndiDev_) July 29, 2023
Honestly, Backrooms: The Project (coming to Steam), this is just threatening me with a good time:
Is there any escape?...#screenshotsaturday #ScreenshotSunday #indiegame #gamedev #Steam #horror #backrooms #liminalspace pic.twitter.com/JftrE9U6Uh— Backrooms: The Project (@BackroomsTP) July 31, 2023
No water here in Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) but bays can be wet so that counts:
It's #screenshotsaturday !— Juhana Myllys (@JuhanaMyllys) July 29, 2023
Here's some suspenseful platforming from the ancient megastructures of Bionic Bay!
Notable inspirations for this: Blade Runner, Stalker, Alien, Oddworld, Portal & Tomb Raider...🤖#gaming #pixelart #RETROGAMING #madewithunity #indiegame pic.twitter.com/NyLwL4D1Pi
Pretty scenes in The Majestic (coming to Steam), an airborne follow-up to The Companion:
Hey there #screenshotsaturday! What I try to accomplish in my games is full camera freedom apart from the movement system, capable of capturing shots from any angle. 📸🐦✨🎶— David | Studio 46 (@AtStudio46) July 29, 2023
Music by @hewwagner pic.twitter.com/WLvTn36waH
Seeing conveyor belt flippers in Factorio 'em up Automation Station (coming to Steam) makes me want to play Screwball Scramble (which, fun fact, recently received an unofficial free video game version you can play in your browser):
I added conveyor ramps to my automation game!— Scott Daley (@GravitonPunch) July 29, 2023
📐📐📐📐📐📐#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #indiedev pic.twitter.com/KURJyFzYJG
I have absolutely no questions about what's happening here in testing Kiborg (coming to Steam):
❤️🔥to #UnrealEngine #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/o2gcmKm6t1— Sobaka Studio (@SobakaStudio) July 30, 2023
An unsensible idea in horror game Stray Souls (coming to Steam):
They say timeworn walls bear witness to secrets able to echo through generations...— Stray Souls (@StraySoulsGame) July 29, 2023
...do we dare enter? 💀#ScreenshotSaturday | #indiegame | #horror pic.twitter.com/dJdEMKG0tl
Dramatic violence in fighting game Coreupt (coming to Steam):
DESTROY combo from one of our team members! (Note that vfx/audio is all unfinished and a WIP)— Jesse Wright (@JW_Corelated) July 29, 2023
Wishlist Coreupt now: https://t.co/m5z7fuZk91#screenshotsaturday #UE5 #indiegame #indiedev #Evo2023 #fgc #coreupt #Steam pic.twitter.com/FLVEkUoTUH
A cool title screen for a game I can only assume is named Basilisk:
Title screen sorted for next game.— Projector Studios (@ProjectorStdios) July 30, 2023
I just hope I don't need a third option at any point.#screenshotsaturday #devlog #indiedev pic.twitter.com/bYznTewTMc
Immersive sim Jenga in Aquametsis (coming to Itch), a "tactical FPS / base management hybrid" game inspired by Deus Ex, System Shock, and X-COM:
Just improved object handling and guess what? You can play Jenga now!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #immersivesim #unity3d pic.twitter.com/nzvy3FreUW— Ronesans Interactive | Making Aquametsis (@Aquametsis) July 29, 2023
And let's close with one which is from a week ago but I wasn't here then, so:
(Only use scissors under adult supervision).— ⛧ Vikintor ⛧ https://linktr.ee/vikintor (@vf_vikintor) July 22, 2023
work in progress#gamedev #indiegame #indiedev #3d #trenchbroon #screenshotsaturday #godot #blender pic.twitter.com/UmPj7U3boZ
Small update re: Twitter's ongoing collapse. No, I will not be calling the social network "X". Go all the way to xXTwitterXx or go home, coward.
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?