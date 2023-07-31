Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Nautical and nice

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a whole lot of water, which I swear is a coincidence. Ships! Ponds! Otherworldly pools! Ponds! Sharkgirls! Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games.

A big splash in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

It's #screenshotsaturday and the time for the giant whale to jump up out of the abyss! 🐋 pic.twitter.com/IKGgQhwKpk — Alex Goodwin (@AlexGoodwinDev) July 29, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Is Lin a kid, or possibly a squid? No, she's a sharkgirl in shapeshifting swim-o-shooter Shark Rain (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I possibly post shadow-hopping platformer Schim (coming to Steam) too often but look, more water!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A nice bit of boat in this from a developer who, judging by his Instagram, is possibly aboard a boat right now:

For this #screenshotsaturday I added crests, foam and water splashes. It gives a better feel for the boat's speed and direction. Without fix objects in the scene and everything moving it can be hard to orientate. Also not the best video for twitter compression. #Pirates #indiedev pic.twitter.com/vKqRQiALpX — Andreas⛵🔜gamescom (@AndiDev_) July 29, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Honestly, Backrooms: The Project (coming to Steam), this is just threatening me with a good time:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

No water here in Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) but bays can be wet so that counts:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Pretty scenes in The Majestic (coming to Steam), an airborne follow-up to The Companion:

Hey there #screenshotsaturday! What I try to accomplish in my games is full camera freedom apart from the movement system, capable of capturing shots from any angle. 📸🐦✨🎶

Music by @hewwagner pic.twitter.com/WLvTn36waH — David | Studio 46 (@AtStudio46) July 29, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Seeing conveyor belt flippers in Factorio 'em up Automation Station (coming to Steam) makes me want to play Screwball Scramble (which, fun fact, recently received an unofficial free video game version you can play in your browser):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I have absolutely no questions about what's happening here in testing Kiborg (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

An unsensible idea in horror game Stray Souls (coming to Steam):

They say timeworn walls bear witness to secrets able to echo through generations...



...do we dare enter? 💀#ScreenshotSaturday | #indiegame | #horror pic.twitter.com/dJdEMKG0tl — Stray Souls (@StraySoulsGame) July 29, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dramatic violence in fighting game Coreupt (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A cool title screen for a game I can only assume is named Basilisk:

Title screen sorted for next game.

I just hope I don't need a third option at any point.#screenshotsaturday #devlog #indiedev pic.twitter.com/bYznTewTMc — Projector Studios (@ProjectorStdios) July 30, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Immersive sim Jenga in Aquametsis (coming to Itch), a "tactical FPS / base management hybrid" game inspired by Deus Ex, System Shock, and X-COM:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And let's close with one which is from a week ago but I wasn't here then, so:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Small update re: Twitter's ongoing collapse. No, I will not be calling the social network "X". Go all the way to xXTwitterXx or go home, coward.

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?