Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Immersive sims and rattling pans

Check out these attractive and interesting indie games

Facing a guard in a Beyond Shadowgate screenshot.
Image credit: GrahfMetal
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught my indie immersive sims, a great in-world menu system, and some rattling pots and pans in a spot of foley work. Come see!

When I first saw that immersive sim Etos had swappable computer parts, I thought that was a neat little trick. Now... now I have the fear.

Also in crouching in the Immersive Sim Vent this week, I appreciate Spectra enabling more possibilities, just in case:

And a cracking physical, mechanical set of menus from submarine survival horror game Full Fathom (coming to Steam:

A nice bit of foley from "narrative cooking game" Venba (coming to Steam):

You know, it had never occurred to me that even if a wizard uses magic to do their household chores, if they don't actually know how to do chores well, how would their spell? Thanks for the thought Kingdoms Of The Dump (coming to Steam):

I like a load of hares as a performance-testing technique:

Another fun performance test, this time from Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams (out now on Steam), a game Alice Bee considers one of the best puzzle games:

A cosy house in No More Fathers, a game which I don't believe is a sequel to No More Heroes:

That certainly looks like danger to me, Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Friendlier platforming from Kid Bubblegum (coming to Steam):

A bit of bif-bam-pow from "groovy ARPG" Afro Of Justice:

A surly guard in (coming to Steam), a much-belated sequel the NES version of 80s adventure game Shadowgate:

Ooh:

God!

I mentioned last week that technical troubles had interfered with attempts to include Mastodon in this column as Twitter continues collapsing (and boy does it!). A small update on that: still wonked right now, but looking into it is on the tech team's task list.

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

