Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Immersive sims and rattling pans

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught my indie immersive sims, a great in-world menu system, and some rattling pots and pans in a spot of foley work. Come see!

When I first saw that immersive sim Etos had swappable computer parts, I thought that was a neat little trick. Now... now I have the fear.

Different monitors can use different data streams



For example, when plugged into a camera feed, regular monitors use color, but this monitor can access the dep-

oh shit#immersivesim #indiedev #unity3d #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/CH7V5dT3fW — Mab - Working on ETOS (@Mab_Devv) July 15, 2023

Also in crouching in the Immersive Sim Vent this week, I appreciate Spectra enabling more possibilities, just in case:

for #screenshotsaturday i'm replacing hundreds of windows with openable versions in case anyone wants to enter a building from the third floor #gamedev #indiegame #imsim #immersivesim pic.twitter.com/4XiZYRvXpI — Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) July 15, 2023

And a cracking physical, mechanical set of menus from submarine survival horror game Full Fathom (coming to Steam:

A nice bit of foley from "narrative cooking game" Venba (coming to Steam):

It's #screenshotsaturday but this post is about our game's sound design.@Nehapolitan , our sound designer, went above and beyond to capture the sounds of our games and recreate it as authentically as possible.



Here's a video showing how she did it and how it's used in game! pic.twitter.com/i0A7GoWtSR — வெண்பா/Venba (@venbaGame) July 15, 2023

You know, it had never occurred to me that even if a wizard uses magic to do their household chores, if they don't actually know how to do chores well, how would their spell? Thanks for the thought Kingdoms Of The Dump (coming to Steam):

I like a load of hares as a performance-testing technique:

Another fun performance test, this time from Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams (out now on Steam), a game Alice Bee considers one of the best puzzle games:

Major performance improvements in latest update!



Optimizing puzzle mesh, copying vertices directly from memory instead of recreating and more.



1000 pieces, all pieces unique, dropped with full physics in real time!



Free on Steam!#indiegame #screenshotsaturday #cozy pic.twitter.com/b29hz6Bpk1 — Shawn Clapper 🧩Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams Creator🧩 (@ShawnClapper) July 16, 2023

A cosy house in No More Fathers, a game which I don't believe is a sequel to No More Heroes:

That certainly looks like danger to me, Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Another example of a spot with zero challenge but with constant tension. It's great when you can make players feel intimidated with only an illusion of danger.🤖 #gaming #gamedev #pixelart #screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/0ZFqUsM9k1 — Juhana Myllys (@JuhanaMyllys) July 15, 2023

Friendlier platforming from Kid Bubblegum (coming to Steam):

Kid Bubblegum can use his bubblegum to stick to walls and even climb them! #screenshotsaturday



You can wishlist the game now, link in reply pic.twitter.com/6BAjtCdJjy — and0@Ohsat Games (and0@mastodon.gamedev.place) (@ohsat_games) July 15, 2023

A bit of bif-bam-pow from "groovy ARPG" Afro Of Justice:

The mechanics are finally close to being finalized! I've changed it so many times, you have no idea...#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/lKGo3k5ggr — Vesol (@VesoljaFunk) July 15, 2023

A surly guard in (coming to Steam), a much-belated sequel the NES version of 80s adventure game Shadowgate:

In #BeyondShadowgate, it's not just monsters you'll have to deal with. You'll be arrested by guards if you're in the wrong place at the wrong time, or if you act suspicious or violent in town#screenshotsaturday #Shadowgate #IndieGame #IndieDev #PointAndClickAdventure @zojoi pic.twitter.com/RL45Lwu0Fx — Jeffrey Canam (GrahfMetal) (@GrahfMetal) July 15, 2023

Ooh:

Hello #screenshotsaturday!

I came upon this sunrise in a recent playtest. pic.twitter.com/FtEeur8XZJ — David | Studio 46 (@AtStudio46) July 15, 2023

God!

I mentioned last week that technical troubles had interfered with attempts to include Mastodon in this column as Twitter continues collapsing (and boy does it!). A small update on that: still wonked right now, but looking into it is on the tech team's task list.

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?