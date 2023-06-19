If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Throw that egg

Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

egg
Image credit: Tenkaiyo
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week is another shortie because Twitter is once again broken and refusing to show all the weekend's posts, which sure feels ominous for the social media platform. The games are still good. Come on in for an immersive sim with a clever little technology trick, an adventure game set in a city on a giant octopus, the throwing of an egg, and more attractive and interesting indie games.

The dream of plug & play comes to life in immersive sim ETOS:

Nice bit of impatience on Baba Yaga's hut in roguelikelike action-RPG Gods Torment:

I don't think anyone can reasonably argue with this logic:

Nor this undeniably accurate item description for an egg:

An ominous little moment in the next chapter of ultraviolent ultracool FPS Ultrakill (currently in early access on Steam):

A cool-looking fight from dungeon crawler Scraps Of Light (coming to Itch:

Echostasis (coming to Steam, with a demo there and on Itch now) continues to deliver such a mood:

Can't imagine much will go wrong entering eldritch space structures in Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo on Itch and IndieDB now):

Looking at this new feature for Beast Mode: Night Of The Werewolf (out now on Steam), I can't help but imagine them as sentinent, hostile bagpipes. Floating around on their bag with a constant ominous tone, the drones rattling together like bones, screaming warcries on the chanter...

And let's close in Critter Corner with some locals from Octopus City Blues (coming to Steam), an adventure game starring a tentacle trimmer in a city on a giant octopus:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

