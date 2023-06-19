Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Throw that egg

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week is another shortie because Twitter is once again broken and refusing to show all the weekend's posts, which sure feels ominous for the social media platform. The games are still good. Come on in for an immersive sim with a clever little technology trick, an adventure game set in a city on a giant octopus, the throwing of an egg, and more attractive and interesting indie games.

The dream of plug & play comes to life in immersive sim ETOS:

Nice bit of impatience on Baba Yaga's hut in roguelikelike action-RPG Gods Torment:

The 3d model of the hut is almost ready, it remains to finish a little animation and effects for it.#screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev #indiedev #roguelike #gamedev pic.twitter.com/sZonKkXtvq — Gods Torment (@Skazka_Games) June 18, 2023

I don't think anyone can reasonably argue with this logic:

🦩🌸🥕



flamingos get their colour from beta carotene, so would it make sense for lawn flamingos to throw carrots? idk? has gamedev broken my brain?#screenshotsaturday #gamemaker #indiedev pic.twitter.com/zGxu8gdliL — back☻Yard (@backYard321) June 17, 2023

Nor this undeniably accurate item description for an egg:

An ominous little moment in the next chapter of ultraviolent ultracool FPS Ultrakill (currently in early access on Steam):

Welcome to the GARDEN OF FORKING PATHS, the first stop on your journey through the 7th layer of Hell, VIOLENCE.



HD: https://t.co/iI14vu44gv



Pay no mind to the decorations.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/uf9cvM9xXO — ULTRAKILL - ACT II OUT NOW (@ULTRAKILLGame) June 17, 2023

A cool-looking fight from dungeon crawler Scraps Of Light (coming to Itch:

Echostasis (coming to Steam, with a demo there and on Itch now) continues to deliver such a mood:

Pardon my absence.

I have been putting every thought I have into completing the final climactic chapter of my horror trilogy, [ECHOSTASIS], coming later this year.

If you could kindly throw a wishlist my way, I would be eternally grateful! Link in reply. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/B3qylO0T5F — ENIGMA STUDIO is working on ECHOSTASIS (@ENIGMA_STUDIO_) June 17, 2023

Can't imagine much will go wrong entering eldritch space structures in Lovecraftian spacefighter RPG Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo on Itch and IndieDB now):

Looking at this new feature for Beast Mode: Night Of The Werewolf (out now on Steam), I can't help but imagine them as sentinent, hostile bagpipes. Floating around on their bag with a constant ominous tone, the drones rattling together like bones, screaming warcries on the chanter...

I spent the past 10 hours or so working on a new model for the next update to Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf :)#IndieGameDev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/CDOIHVww6L — ApeirogonGames (@ApeirogonGames) June 19, 2023

And let's close in Critter Corner with some locals from Octopus City Blues (coming to Steam), an adventure game starring a tentacle trimmer in a city on a giant octopus:

Only you can decide the optimal way to roll your own dung ball. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. #screenshotsaturday #pixelart pic.twitter.com/ZPnFx46v8p — Octopus City Blues (@octocityblues) June 17, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?