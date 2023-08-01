If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nearly 250 non-violent, cosy and relaxing games are discounted for Steam's Wholesome Games Celebration

Including oh so many RPS favourites

A scene in Venba, a 2D cooking game, showing mother and son in the kitchen together
The Wholesome Games Celebration has kicked off on Steam, offering steep discounts on many, many cosy games that you’d typically see featured in various Wholesome Directs - downtempo puzzlers, non-violent explore ‘em ups, games starring cute woodland critters, and so on. Scrolling through all the good stuff might take a while since nearly 250 games are discounted, so let’s run through some highlights here.

My personal pick from the sale is the recently released Venba (15% off at £10.90/$12.70), the touching cooking puzzler that follows an Indian immigrant mother as she tries to close the rift between her and her quickly assimilating son via mouth-watering recipes. It's celebrating its launch with the sales event, and if you want more mouth-watering deals (albeit at slightly higher pressure) Overcooked 2 is currently 75% off at £5/$6, and throws you into the kitchen for some co-op chaos. Be warned, though: it’ll make you want to scratch your friends’ eyes out.

Other highlights include:

The Wholesome Games Celebration is live until August 7th and there are plenty more good games to save on, so why not brew a cuppa and get to scrolling here? Now it’s your turn - what else is good?

