Nearly 250 non-violent, cosy and relaxing games are discounted for Steam's Wholesome Games Celebration
Including oh so many RPS favourites
The Wholesome Games Celebration has kicked off on Steam, offering steep discounts on many, many cosy games that you’d typically see featured in various Wholesome Directs - downtempo puzzlers, non-violent explore ‘em ups, games starring cute woodland critters, and so on. Scrolling through all the good stuff might take a while since nearly 250 games are discounted, so let’s run through some highlights here.
My personal pick from the sale is the recently released Venba (15% off at £10.90/$12.70), the touching cooking puzzler that follows an Indian immigrant mother as she tries to close the rift between her and her quickly assimilating son via mouth-watering recipes. It's celebrating its launch with the sales event, and if you want more mouth-watering deals (albeit at slightly higher pressure) Overcooked 2 is currently 75% off at £5/$6, and throws you into the kitchen for some co-op chaos. Be warned, though: it’ll make you want to scratch your friends’ eyes out.
Other highlights include:
- Zen post-apocalyptic puzzler Cloud Gardens (40% off at £8/$10)
- The epic and sensitive Sable (60% off at £8/$10)
- The time-bending puzzler about lost friends The Gardens Between (80% off at £3/$4)
- Cute and awkward family camping trip Wide Ocean, Big Jacket (75% off at £1.44/$2)
- The amazing ‘Pikmin-but-a-platformer’ game Tinykin (45% off £11.50/$14)
- The ‘Pikmin-but-2D’ game The Wild At Heart (50% off at £9.70/$12.50)
- Our 13th favourite game of all time Heaven’s Vault (70% off at £6/$7.50)
- The cathartic workplace beat ‘em up Say No! More (70% off at £4/$4.50)
- The morally ambiguous jiggly farming sim Slime Rancher (75% off £3.70/$5)
- The turn-based RPG about lovers on the run Haven (50% off at £10/$12.50)
- Postal delivery and life sim hybrid Lake (50% off at £8/$10)
- Dark fairytale to-do-list Wytchwood (70% off at £4.60/$6)
- Emotional combat-free RPG Rakuen (50% off at £6.40/$7.50)
- Wobbly and experimental climbing game Grow Home (75% off at £1.70/$2)
- And perhaps the best version of the perennial classic Tetris Effect Connected (50% off at £15.50/$20)
The Wholesome Games Celebration is live until August 7th and there are plenty more good games to save on, so why not brew a cuppa and get to scrolling here? Now it’s your turn - what else is good?