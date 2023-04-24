Screenshot Saturday Mondays: indie FPS bonanza (with bonus animals)
Admiring more strange and pretty indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, genuinely by chance, my eye was caught mostly by first-person shooters. Come for those, stay for the impressive puppet tech, the giant snake, the cute dog, and the colossal crocodile. Check out all these interesting and attractive indie games!
An excellent puppet test for some secret project (which might not even be a game?), and don't miss this older tweet demonstrating sticky hair either:
Kinda Sneaky....#UE5.2 #RealTime #screenshotsaturday #puppets pic.twitter.com/pluNgBMFis— Ryan Corniel (@DukeGunston) April 23, 2023
Strong personality from the final boss in Coffeekind, a platformer being made as part of a game jam, which stars a boiling kettle with wee arms and legs:
Queen Cappuccino Mama wears a paper coffee filter for her crown. Don't tell her it makes her look cheap!#LV99GameJam #ScreenshotSaturday #IndieGameDev #GameDev pic.twitter.com/dLkE78fOsW— Andrew C. Wang (@andyman404) April 22, 2023
Alright let's begin the FPS stretch with an important demonstration of destruction from horror shooter Beneath (coming to Steam):
Sometimes you just feel like breaking stuff!— Camel 101 🐪 (@MrCamel101) April 22, 2023
This is the level of destruction that you'll find in the upcoming action/horror game Beneath💥
I can excuse the pun from Van Hellswing (coming to Steam, with a demo on Itch now) because it has a grappling hook, and that's all that really matters:
The horde is coming for you so stay on the move! Play VAN HELLSWING with the link in bio and wishlist the game on Steam!#ScreenshotSaturday #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/BohqM8Bg8J— VAN HELLSWING - FREE Demo out NOW! (@VanHellswing) April 22, 2023
While that bodycam FPS has excited many, goblinAmerica (coming to Steam) has an alternative to consider:
my game does not have a “hyperrealistic body cam aesthetic”. instead it has these three imps, who are guarding a cube #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/4n4o5GZKdE— gil lawson (@computer_gil) April 22, 2023
I do not know why Nightmare Reaper (out now on Steam, and we reviewed it last year) has a gun which fires pizzas, but I am glad they're adding a variety of pizzas:
People love random projectiles, so we're adding random projectiles... 🍕 #screenshotsaturday #nightmarereaper #gamedev #indiedev #UE4 #boomershooter pic.twitter.com/AEMlsm359u— Nightmare Reaper - 1.0 out now! (@NightmareReape4) April 22, 2023
An extremely cool addition to the extremely cool Ultrakill (available in Steam Early Access):
The Cyber Grind update will be out on the 27th, but for those who don't play that mode, here's something for you too:— ULTRAKILL - ACT II OUT NOW (@ULTRAKILLGame) April 22, 2023
The SHARPSHOOTER variation.
HD: https://t.co/rAMhqe56Wu
Pierces enemies, ricochets off surfaces and destroys projectiles. And looks cool.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/HXiZsH72s2
More stylish supernatural violence from Voidborn (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Voidborn is a shooter game where you can shoot things#ScreenshotSaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/dcsznQ3zUR— 𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐃𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 - Wishlist now! (@Xekvera) April 23, 2023
Okay, time to pause with this borzoi in Brutalism22 (out now on Steam), a "retro horror game about the war in Ukraine and brutalist architecture in Eastern Europe."
#screenshotsaturday in Brutalism22 with a cute dog! #lowpoly #gamedev #PSX pic.twitter.com/tpQ1JngfyE— Marginal act 🇺🇦 (@marginalact) April 22, 2023
Though you'll have bad times with animals on a flooded world in wet survival game Oceanfall (coming to Steam):
Try to stay as still as possible so this giant nightmare doesn’t chomp you in half…— Rio (@MoodlightGames) April 22, 2023
🐊🌊 #screenshotsaturday 🌊🐊#madewithunreal #UnrealEngine #indiegame #gamedev #underwater #ocean #pcgaming #steam #videogames #gamedesign #gameart pic.twitter.com/SY2AxkxASS
And let's close on another giant reptile, this time from post-apocalyptic metroidvania Exil (launching a Kickstarter soon):
WIP. Tweaking Visuals. 🐍☠️#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gamedev #metroidvania pic.twitter.com/majMYIzm8Y— Mystic Clockwork Studio (@MysticClockwork) April 22, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?