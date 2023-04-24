Screenshot Saturday Mondays: indie FPS bonanza (with bonus animals)

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, genuinely by chance, my eye was caught mostly by first-person shooters. Come for those, stay for the impressive puppet tech, the giant snake, the cute dog, and the colossal crocodile. Check out all these interesting and attractive indie games!

An excellent puppet test for some secret project (which might not even be a game?), and don't miss this older tweet demonstrating sticky hair either:

Strong personality from the final boss in Coffeekind, a platformer being made as part of a game jam, which stars a boiling kettle with wee arms and legs:

Queen Cappuccino Mama wears a paper coffee filter for her crown. Don't tell her it makes her look cheap!#LV99GameJam #ScreenshotSaturday #IndieGameDev #GameDev pic.twitter.com/dLkE78fOsW — Andrew C. Wang (@andyman404) April 22, 2023

Alright let's begin the FPS stretch with an important demonstration of destruction from horror shooter Beneath (coming to Steam):

I can excuse the pun from Van Hellswing (coming to Steam, with a demo on Itch now) because it has a grappling hook, and that's all that really matters:

The horde is coming for you so stay on the move! Play VAN HELLSWING with the link in bio and wishlist the game on Steam!#ScreenshotSaturday #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/BohqM8Bg8J — VAN HELLSWING - FREE Demo out NOW! (@VanHellswing) April 22, 2023

While that bodycam FPS has excited many, goblinAmerica (coming to Steam) has an alternative to consider:

my game does not have a “hyperrealistic body cam aesthetic”. instead it has these three imps, who are guarding a cube #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/4n4o5GZKdE — gil lawson (@computer_gil) April 22, 2023

I do not know why Nightmare Reaper (out now on Steam, and we reviewed it last year) has a gun which fires pizzas, but I am glad they're adding a variety of pizzas:

An extremely cool addition to the extremely cool Ultrakill (available in Steam Early Access):

More stylish supernatural violence from Voidborn (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Voidborn is a shooter game where you can shoot things#ScreenshotSaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/dcsznQ3zUR — 𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐃𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 - Wishlist now! (@Xekvera) April 23, 2023

Okay, time to pause with this borzoi in Brutalism22 (out now on Steam), a "retro horror game about the war in Ukraine and brutalist architecture in Eastern Europe."

Though you'll have bad times with animals on a flooded world in wet survival game Oceanfall (coming to Steam):

And let's close on another giant reptile, this time from post-apocalyptic metroidvania Exil (launching a Kickstarter soon):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?