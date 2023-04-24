If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: indie FPS bonanza (with bonus animals)

Admiring more strange and pretty indie games

A colossal crocodile lurks behing a submarine in an Oceanfall screenshot.
Image credit: Moodlight Games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, genuinely by chance, my eye was caught mostly by first-person shooters. Come for those, stay for the impressive puppet tech, the giant snake, the cute dog, and the colossal crocodile. Check out all these interesting and attractive indie games!

An excellent puppet test for some secret project (which might not even be a game?), and don't miss this older tweet demonstrating sticky hair either:

Strong personality from the final boss in Coffeekind, a platformer being made as part of a game jam, which stars a boiling kettle with wee arms and legs:

Alright let's begin the FPS stretch with an important demonstration of destruction from horror shooter Beneath (coming to Steam):

I can excuse the pun from Van Hellswing (coming to Steam, with a demo on Itch now) because it has a grappling hook, and that's all that really matters:

While that bodycam FPS has excited many, goblinAmerica (coming to Steam) has an alternative to consider:

I do not know why Nightmare Reaper (out now on Steam, and we reviewed it last year) has a gun which fires pizzas, but I am glad they're adding a variety of pizzas:

An extremely cool addition to the extremely cool Ultrakill (available in Steam Early Access):

More stylish supernatural violence from Voidborn (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Okay, time to pause with this borzoi in Brutalism22 (out now on Steam), a "retro horror game about the war in Ukraine and brutalist architecture in Eastern Europe."

Though you'll have bad times with animals on a flooded world in wet survival game Oceanfall (coming to Steam):

And let's close on another giant reptile, this time from post-apocalyptic metroidvania Exil (launching a Kickstarter soon):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

