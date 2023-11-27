Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Like clicking fish in a bucket

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by tea-brewing adventure game mishaps, low-fi city-building, the ubiquitous cool violence, a lovely bucket of fish, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

I'm very interested in the scale of city-building sim Metropolis 1998 (coming to Steam, with a pre-alpha demo already on Itch):

#screenshotsaturday The first citizens moving into my new city!



I've been working on the simulation a tiny bit. Units will now walk around their house (or place of work) while they are not sleeping. pic.twitter.com/Kc3wd4b03H — Yesbox - Metropolis 1998 (@YesboxStudios) November 25, 2023

A distressing situation in Irish adventure game An Aisling (coming to Steam):

What a pretty vignette in adventure game The Crimson Diamond (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Happy #screenshotsaturday! 💎The Crimson Diamond💎 is a cozy mystery set at a remote lodge in the northern Ontario wilderness. What will you unearth? Play the demo and find out! Link in bio! Please wishlist! Happy Saturday! 🥳🎉

#indiegame #IndieGameDev #pixelartist #retrogames pic.twitter.com/yaHm729JXz — Julia Minamata (@JuliaMinamata) November 25, 2023

My attention is fully focused on this flame effect:

Labyrinth Of The Demon King (coming to Steam) is spoiling me with parried projectiles:

In Labyrinth of the Demon King, if you're fast enough you can parry some ranged attacks and return them to sender (or wherever your crosshair is pointed).#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #horrorgames #UnrealEngine #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/qjLWEKilVq — J. R. Hudepohl (@jrhudepohl) November 26, 2023

Your colleague in Urban Myth Dissolution Center (coming to Steam), with whom you will "solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies":

I am very interested in whatever's happening with this yet-unnamed FPS:

The ocean is a mirror.

👇Early build download in the down below. #screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/2Ej4sshlRs — Hannes Rahm (@kebabskal) November 25, 2023

The real question for action-RPG Rifted Worlds is whether you'll leave this accidental sequence break in the game:

Reposting this small sequence break I found. Sometimes these are intentional, but a lot of them sneak through!#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/08Z8o96HvU — Ham Creature Sam (@the_MegaByte) November 25, 2023

I do enjoy seeing special effects in isolation, like this impressive spiralling hoof from arcade football 'em up Dash Cup Kickers (in early access on Steam):

This poor lil guy in Payloaders Strike! (coming to Steam):

A meaty (?) boom in Warcana (coming to Steam), "a fantasy inspired base defence, RTS game with a deck-building mechanic":

Committing this anime violence looks impressive, though I think I object so strongly to having my movement hindered in first-person games that I'm leery of how it might feel to receive:

I dig this low-fi facial animation in Appalachian horror game 10 Dead Doves (coming to Steam):

NOO HE DID THE THING #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/CU3esriRb7 — 10 Dead Doves (@10deaddoves) November 25, 2023

Smooth moves in metroidvania Tales Of Fate (coming to Steam):

A tidy little reload procedure in "isometric action shooter" Sunset Devils:

added indicators for when you mess up a reload.

you can also pick up dropped cartridges#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vvlcZHJfbl — Sunset Devils (@sunset_devils) November 26, 2023

Charging a capital ship in Underspace (coming to Steam):

And let's close with a pretty scene from defense-building spin-off Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (coming to Steam):

Remember when I promised I'd take you somewhere You haven't been before in a game. We have arrived. #bulwark #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uErVhPFMe2 — Tomas Sala falconeerdev.bsky.social (@FalconeerDev) November 25, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?