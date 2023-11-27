Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Like clicking fish in a bucket
I go on Twitter to find indie games so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by tea-brewing adventure game mishaps, low-fi city-building, the ubiquitous cool violence, a lovely bucket of fish, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
I'm very interested in the scale of city-building sim Metropolis 1998 (coming to Steam, with a pre-alpha demo already on Itch):
#screenshotsaturday The first citizens moving into my new city!— Yesbox - Metropolis 1998 (@YesboxStudios) November 25, 2023
I've been working on the simulation a tiny bit. Units will now walk around their house (or place of work) while they are not sleeping. pic.twitter.com/Kc3wd4b03H
A distressing situation in Irish adventure game An Aisling (coming to Steam):
Tea for me.— Aaron Teefey Lee (@Mrleafytea) November 25, 2023
You can now wishlist An Aisling on Steam! https://t.co/alfSWYo7N4#screenshotsaturday #GameMaker #gamedev #indiedev #indiegames pic.twitter.com/JZWzWYF8xI
What a pretty vignette in adventure game The Crimson Diamond (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Happy #screenshotsaturday! 💎The Crimson Diamond💎 is a cozy mystery set at a remote lodge in the northern Ontario wilderness. What will you unearth? Play the demo and find out! Link in bio! Please wishlist! Happy Saturday! 🥳🎉— Julia Minamata (@JuliaMinamata) November 25, 2023
#indiegame #IndieGameDev #pixelartist #retrogames pic.twitter.com/yaHm729JXz
My attention is fully focused on this flame effect:
Dungeon Crawler— wizMUD + Making new game 2023 (@wiz_mud) November 25, 2023
prototype #: int overflow#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/B8u8uLcg3G
Labyrinth Of The Demon King (coming to Steam) is spoiling me with parried projectiles:
In Labyrinth of the Demon King, if you're fast enough you can parry some ranged attacks and return them to sender (or wherever your crosshair is pointed).#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #horrorgames #UnrealEngine #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/qjLWEKilVq— J. R. Hudepohl (@jrhudepohl) November 26, 2023
Your colleague in Urban Myth Dissolution Center (coming to Steam), with whom you will "solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies":
Urban Myth Dissolution Center Director#gamedev #indiedev #pixelart #screenshotsaturday #UrbanMythDissolutionCenter pic.twitter.com/5XaARo0GCU— 墓場文庫🪦和階堂真の事件簿 TRILOGY DELUXE (@hakababunko) November 25, 2023
I am very interested in whatever's happening with this yet-unnamed FPS:
The ocean is a mirror.— Hannes Rahm (@kebabskal) November 25, 2023
👇Early build download in the down below. #screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/2Ej4sshlRs
The real question for action-RPG Rifted Worlds is whether you'll leave this accidental sequence break in the game:
Reposting this small sequence break I found. Sometimes these are intentional, but a lot of them sneak through!#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/08Z8o96HvU— Ham Creature Sam (@the_MegaByte) November 25, 2023
I do enjoy seeing special effects in isolation, like this impressive spiralling hoof from arcade football 'em up Dash Cup Kickers (in early access on Steam):
TwistShot in slow motion! Having some fun in Blender, prototyping a new shot type for Dash Cup Kickers :) ⚽ #blender #gamedev #indiegamedev #ScreenshotSaturday #screenshotsunday #soccer #ball #slowmotion #twist #shot pic.twitter.com/X4PH0hjQgJ— ROKOJORI (@ROKOJORI) November 26, 2023
This poor lil guy in Payloaders Strike! (coming to Steam):
Your enemies are your best weapon.— Payloaders Strike! - WISHLIST NOW! (@Payloaders_Team) November 25, 2023
You'll need every resource at your disposal if you want to reach true freedom.#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #IndieGameDev #UnrealEngine #gaming pic.twitter.com/rDUrpJYXJ7
A meaty (?) boom in Warcana (coming to Steam), "a fantasy inspired base defence, RTS game with a deck-building mechanic":
Cosmic BOOM in the desert. 🌵💫— 1000 Orks (@1000orks) November 24, 2023
Wishlist WARCANA here 👉 https://t.co/OkscsEcqZP#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #ドット絵 #indiedev pic.twitter.com/YlAuezZB4j
Committing this anime violence looks impressive, though I think I object so strongly to having my movement hindered in first-person games that I'm leery of how it might feel to receive:
Sneak peak WIP on hitstop— nohost | indie arena fighter dev (@nohost_dev) November 25, 2023
If you're looking for first-person PvP anime-style sword fighting... look no further#screenshotsaturday #indiegamedev #indiegames #gamedev #indiedev #Unity3d pic.twitter.com/hVVDGwsyBc
I dig this low-fi facial animation in Appalachian horror game 10 Dead Doves (coming to Steam):
NOO HE DID THE THING #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/CU3esriRb7— 10 Dead Doves (@10deaddoves) November 25, 2023
Smooth moves in metroidvania Tales Of Fate (coming to Steam):
Showcasing some good old foxy maneuvers.#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #gamedev #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/W1kkeuM8nT— Tails of Fate 🦊 Wishlist Us on Steam! (@TailsofFate) November 25, 2023
A tidy little reload procedure in "isometric action shooter" Sunset Devils:
added indicators for when you mess up a reload.— Sunset Devils (@sunset_devils) November 26, 2023
you can also pick up dropped cartridges#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/vvlcZHJfbl
Charging a capital ship in Underspace (coming to Steam):
Capships have the ability to miss the player intentionally now. Mostly to give you the idea that you're dodging a lot of flak.#underspace #gamedev #unity3d #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #madewithunity #indiegamedev #spacegame #space #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/itxNWULd9v— Trainwiz (@trainwiz) November 26, 2023
And let's close with a pretty scene from defense-building spin-off Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (coming to Steam):
Remember when I promised I'd take you somewhere You haven't been before in a game. We have arrived. #bulwark #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/uErVhPFMe2— Tomas Sala falconeerdev.bsky.social (@FalconeerDev) November 25, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?