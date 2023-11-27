Cyber Monday 2023

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Like clicking fish in a bucket

I go on Twitter to find indie games so you don't have to

Alice O'Connor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by tea-brewing adventure game mishaps, low-fi city-building, the ubiquitous cool violence, a lovely bucket of fish, and heaps more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

I'm very interested in the scale of city-building sim Metropolis 1998 (coming to Steam, with a pre-alpha demo already on Itch):

A distressing situation in Irish adventure game An Aisling (coming to Steam):

What a pretty vignette in adventure game The Crimson Diamond (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

My attention is fully focused on this flame effect:

Labyrinth Of The Demon King (coming to Steam) is spoiling me with parried projectiles:

Your colleague in Urban Myth Dissolution Center (coming to Steam), with whom you will "solve a variety of cases involving cursed relics, rental properties with shady histories, and dimensional anomalies":

I am very interested in whatever's happening with this yet-unnamed FPS:

The real question for action-RPG Rifted Worlds is whether you'll leave this accidental sequence break in the game:

I do enjoy seeing special effects in isolation, like this impressive spiralling hoof from arcade football 'em up Dash Cup Kickers (in early access on Steam):

This poor lil guy in Payloaders Strike! (coming to Steam):

A meaty (?) boom in Warcana (coming to Steam), "a fantasy inspired base defence, RTS game with a deck-building mechanic":

Committing this anime violence looks impressive, though I think I object so strongly to having my movement hindered in first-person games that I'm leery of how it might feel to receive:

I dig this low-fi facial animation in Appalachian horror game 10 Dead Doves (coming to Steam):

Smooth moves in metroidvania Tales Of Fate (coming to Steam):

A tidy little reload procedure in "isometric action shooter" Sunset Devils:

Charging a capital ship in Underspace (coming to Steam):

And let's close with a pretty scene from defense-building spin-off Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

