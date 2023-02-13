Screenshot Saturday Mondays: sandworms, fish, and a cat, fishing
Come admire these upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we quite a lot of wet things, from ships and waterfalls to fish and a cat, fishing. Check 'em out!
Hoverboarding and grapple-hooking and big monsters continue to look wild in Withersworn (coming to Steam):
Grapple Surfing vs Giant Sandworm#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/8LRXhFCses— Asarge (@AndreSargeant) February 10, 2023
This is all very cute!
Finally started working on assets to populate my small sailing and exploration game ⛵️#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/Bc1ONIAwxz— Mona 🌒 (@ABeginnersDevB1) February 11, 2023
I don't understand how this is producing honey in Streamwalker Tribes, an "anime hero collection game designed for streamers to play together with their audiences", but it is pretty:
Looks like it's time to harvest this honey 🍯#pixelart #ドット絵 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/cJ6Rq1cjvk— Streamwalker Tribes (@streamwalkers) February 11, 2023
Bold poses before the violence starts in mecha shoot 'em up sequel Valfaris: Mecha Therion (coming to Steam):
Did some more Intro works this past week.— Andrew Gilmour (@MrAwolf) February 11, 2023
Therion and Kate on their way to work.#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/esU17Jjp98
I'm game for devs planning for sequence-breaking, like this in NES-style platformer Prison City (coming to Steam):
Happy #screenshotsaturday!— PROGRAMANCER (@Programancer) February 11, 2023
This is a bit unconventional, but I'm working on deliberate sequence breaks for people who are skilled with certain un-explained and unrequired mechanics in Prison City!#gamedev
Prison City is part of Next Fest, so I'll throw a link in the replies! pic.twitter.com/X5Pe8D3in1
A neat work-in-progress animation for "boss rush platformer" Gurei (coming to Steam):
(WIP) A little update from our new Boss... Try not to drown in these powerful waves! 🌊🌊— Gurei 愚霊 🏯 videogame (@LoboSagazStudio) February 11, 2023
Give us early support by wishlisting Gurei on Steam: https://t.co/5VDvWvgslm 🦊#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #indiegame #madewithunity #ゲーム制作 pic.twitter.com/kVBNZTvKVQ
A colourful fishing friend in the metroidvania Faerie Afterlight (coming to Steam):
Even in the Darkness, Lumina’s creatures endure.— Faerie Afterlight ✨ Wishlist on Steam! (@FAfterlightGame) February 11, 2023
Wishlist #FaerieAfterlight on @Steam:https://t.co/aUXzCdpGka#screenshotsaturday #selfpromotionsaturday #metroidvania #indiedev #gamedev #platformer #indonesiandev pic.twitter.com/YWcmoNhSRT
Those are big swords in Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):
Redid the final boss and final area to be a better match for the player's power. In the end, not even big swords can save you from your sinful ways!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #unity3d #mortalsin pic.twitter.com/r0bJleL8i7— Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) February 11, 2023
While I appreciate the freedom to go fast in all places at all times, this feels like nuisance behaviour in "platform-adventure game" Monospaced Lovers (coming to Steam). What if you bump into a neighbour! What if your whooshing tears tiles off their roof! Rude:
You don't HAVE to zoom through town. But I mean, we won't stop you.#screenshotsaturday | #madewithunity | #gamedev | #indiedev | #indiegames | #indiegame pic.twitter.com/i6LDLvCX2s— Scarlet String Studios 🎮 making Monospaced Lovers (@scarlet_string) February 11, 2023
I hope there's a secret behind this pretty waterfall in Divining Rods (work-in-progress version available free from Itch.io):
Water falls even for?#screenshotsaturday #studentgamedev #UnrealEngine #fish pic.twitter.com/aWq4O8de1R— Fishing Guild (@fishing_guild) February 11, 2023
I respect this in climbing game New Heights, and I hate it to death:
I went up this wall in real life. Now it's in a game, New Heights. Would you dare to try it?#indiegame #screenshotsaturday #climbing #simulator#gamedev #freyr pic.twitter.com/eyYFtJHxzv— Wikkl (@WikklBV) February 11, 2023
Yup, shadow-hopping game Schim continues to look super cute:
A day at the canals 🌆#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/oD9LOn0WR2— Ewoud (@Ewoud3D) February 11, 2023
And to close, I do believe it's important to learn from your mistakes, but I absolutely recognise it can be funny to repeat them:
Our first bug is back🤩🪲🍞https://t.co/qmKROwP6xe#indiedev #screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #gamedev pic.twitter.com/fAh70mcpKR— Project Headache (@h_eadache) February 11, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?