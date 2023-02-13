If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: sandworms, fish, and a cat, fishing

Come admire these upcoming indie games

A giant pink cat fishing in a Faerie Afterlight screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we quite a lot of wet things, from ships and waterfalls to fish and a cat, fishing. Check 'em out!

Hoverboarding and grapple-hooking and big monsters continue to look wild in Withersworn (coming to Steam):

This is all very cute!

I don't understand how this is producing honey in Streamwalker Tribes, an "anime hero collection game designed for streamers to play together with their audiences", but it is pretty:

Bold poses before the violence starts in mecha shoot 'em up sequel Valfaris: Mecha Therion (coming to Steam):

I'm game for devs planning for sequence-breaking, like this in NES-style platformer Prison City (coming to Steam):

A neat work-in-progress animation for "boss rush platformer" Gurei (coming to Steam):

A colourful fishing friend in the metroidvania Faerie Afterlight (coming to Steam):

Those are big swords in Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):

While I appreciate the freedom to go fast in all places at all times, this feels like nuisance behaviour in "platform-adventure game" Monospaced Lovers (coming to Steam). What if you bump into a neighbour! What if your whooshing tears tiles off their roof! Rude:

I hope there's a secret behind this pretty waterfall in Divining Rods (work-in-progress version available free from Itch.io):

I respect this in climbing game New Heights, and I hate it to death:

Yup, shadow-hopping game Schim continues to look super cute:

And to close, I do believe it's important to learn from your mistakes, but I absolutely recognise it can be funny to repeat them:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Tagged With
Comments
