Screenshot Saturday Mondays: sandworms, fish, and a cat, fishing

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, we quite a lot of wet things, from ships and waterfalls to fish and a cat, fishing. Check 'em out!

Hoverboarding and grapple-hooking and big monsters continue to look wild in Withersworn (coming to Steam):

This is all very cute!

I don't understand how this is producing honey in Streamwalker Tribes, an "anime hero collection game designed for streamers to play together with their audiences", but it is pretty:

Bold poses before the violence starts in mecha shoot 'em up sequel Valfaris: Mecha Therion (coming to Steam):

Did some more Intro works this past week.

Therion and Kate on their way to work.#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/esU17Jjp98 — Andrew Gilmour (@MrAwolf) February 11, 2023

I'm game for devs planning for sequence-breaking, like this in NES-style platformer Prison City (coming to Steam):

Happy #screenshotsaturday!



This is a bit unconventional, but I'm working on deliberate sequence breaks for people who are skilled with certain un-explained and unrequired mechanics in Prison City!#gamedev



Prison City is part of Next Fest, so I'll throw a link in the replies! pic.twitter.com/X5Pe8D3in1 — PROGRAMANCER (@Programancer) February 11, 2023

A neat work-in-progress animation for "boss rush platformer" Gurei (coming to Steam):

A colourful fishing friend in the metroidvania Faerie Afterlight (coming to Steam):

Those are big swords in Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):

Redid the final boss and final area to be a better match for the player's power. In the end, not even big swords can save you from your sinful ways!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #unity3d #mortalsin pic.twitter.com/r0bJleL8i7 — Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) February 11, 2023

While I appreciate the freedom to go fast in all places at all times, this feels like nuisance behaviour in "platform-adventure game" Monospaced Lovers (coming to Steam). What if you bump into a neighbour! What if your whooshing tears tiles off their roof! Rude:

I hope there's a secret behind this pretty waterfall in Divining Rods (work-in-progress version available free from Itch.io):

I respect this in climbing game New Heights, and I hate it to death:

Yup, shadow-hopping game Schim continues to look super cute:

And to close, I do believe it's important to learn from your mistakes, but I absolutely recognise it can be funny to repeat them:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?