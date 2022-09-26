Screenshot Saturday Mondays: skeleton wrestling and squirrel muggings

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by art made of hands, skeleton wrestling, and a squirrel horrifyingly climbing people to rob them.

Honestly a perfect version of Metal Gear Solid's frisking in Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam). If a squirrel climbed you, would you be in a position to stop it robbing you?

Oleomingus make some of the best-looking video games, so I long to explore these corridors myself one day. That said, I do see they have a small new game out right now, which I must check out after finishing this post.

One of a set of corridor-drafts lying around in a folder on my computer . . . waiting for a game I suppose.#madewithunity #screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/Oy8d2ZzP41 — Studio Oleomingus (@studiooleomingu) September 24, 2022

I continue to be delighted by this yet-unnamed tiny building game which, a bit like Townscaper, contextually changes the shapes you block out into different forms:

As a noted appreciator of water, I appreciate Saralie Wagstrom's work on this untitled (I think?) hobby project.

I've been working on river and waterfall materials for the game! 🌊💦 Also setting up easy ways to make more (we love splines).

I find it very soothing to just look at everything in motion😌#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #IndieGameDev #UnrealEngine pic.twitter.com/COAIuqjpMG — Saralie (@SaralieWagstrom) September 24, 2022

I am always sad when a 2D platformer hurts me for jumping on someone's head, rather than them, so I'm glad to see even a shooty-shooty platformer like Sinus (coming to Steam) has bonking:

Honestly, you don't even need to ask. Just leave me unattended in a room with these potions and I'll take care of the problem (or the problem will take care of me?).

I do like handcrafted games made with whatever materials are at hand, so good job Out Of Hands:

I first came up with the idea for Out of Hands during an indie game jam, and the theme was "capture." And I still can't think of a better way to express "capture" other than hands... 🫴#indiegame #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/JvYynFNThp — Out of Hands (@PlayOutofHands) September 24, 2022

Especially after Mothered's secret mini-sequel a few weeks back, I am super up for more cyberhorror from Echostasis (coming to Steam).

Cute skylarking from Cloud Jumper (coming to Steam:

Yeah buoy! Nothing like speeding through clouds in a flying tugboat!#screenshotsaturday



🌤️Wishlist Cloud Jumper today! https://t.co/S2zSL0roR5 pic.twitter.com/CiL0hKvHtc — Hyper Luminal Games (@HyperLuminalUK) September 24, 2022

And let's close on some great wisdom from, I think, Mushroom Musume (early version available free from Itch):

Sometimes it's nice making a game because you can simply elect to put anything you want in it (skeleton wrestling) 🙂 #ScreenshotSaturday #Renpy #VNDev pic.twitter.com/p7cRn68GQT — Autumn Greenley (@autumnotopiadev) September 24, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?