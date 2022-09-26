If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: skeleton wrestling and squirrel muggings

Admiring more interesting indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
An eerie tree in an Echostasis screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by art made of hands, skeleton wrestling, and a squirrel horrifyingly climbing people to rob them.

Honestly a perfect version of Metal Gear Solid's frisking in Squirrel With A Gun (coming to Steam). If a squirrel climbed you, would you be in a position to stop it robbing you?

Oleomingus make some of the best-looking video games, so I long to explore these corridors myself one day. That said, I do see they have a small new game out right now, which I must check out after finishing this post.

I continue to be delighted by this yet-unnamed tiny building game which, a bit like Townscaper, contextually changes the shapes you block out into different forms:

As a noted appreciator of water, I appreciate Saralie Wagstrom's work on this untitled (I think?) hobby project.

I am always sad when a 2D platformer hurts me for jumping on someone's head, rather than them, so I'm glad to see even a shooty-shooty platformer like Sinus (coming to Steam) has bonking:

Honestly, you don't even need to ask. Just leave me unattended in a room with these potions and I'll take care of the problem (or the problem will take care of me?).

I do like handcrafted games made with whatever materials are at hand, so good job Out Of Hands:

Especially after Mothered's secret mini-sequel a few weeks back, I am super up for more cyberhorror from Echostasis (coming to Steam).

Cute skylarking from Cloud Jumper (coming to Steam:

And let's close on some great wisdom from, I think, Mushroom Musume (early version available free from Itch):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Comments

