Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Space, mechs, and photographing draculas

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by games with mechs, games set in space, games with aerial action, a game where you take photographs of draculas, and many more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

Excuse me, hello, the position this mech pilot must assume:

While the look of mech shooter Lasting Blaze (in early access on Itch.io) instantly made me think of ye olde real-time strategy game Earth 2150:

Todays entry to #screenshotsaturday

Better explosions, sound, enemies AI, tanks pic.twitter.com/x74lJZWsJh — Red Ten Games (@RedTenRoads) January 6, 2024

Becrowned (coming to Steam) looks like one for fans of quiet mounds:

More retro-styled horror comes courtesy of Dracula Awakens (coming to Steam), where you bust monsters by taking their photos, though I'm not sure I'm meant to find this so erotic:

#screenshotsaturday before launch on the 24th of this month

Wishlist it now😡: https://t.co/WuBI0IO0mF pic.twitter.com/F16BJY8NVV — Bruno Bricchi (@brunobricchi) January 7, 2024

A splash more ultraviolence from this prototype (which reminds the dev of Prototype):

The Zelda-inspired No More Fathers (coming to Steam) is also prototyping aerial action:

Happy #screenshotSaturday



Just been working on same basic elements of aerial combat, it’s got a long way to go but this is already a fun test!#gamedev pic.twitter.com/znVHSrDlLs — Isaiah Toth 🇭🇺 ‘No More Fathers’ Dev (@IsaiahToth_Dev) January 6, 2024

Taking to the air for more peaceful purposes, I'm very into this forestation:

Wet platforming in Frogun Encore (coming to Steam):

Look, I respect you too much to pretend I understand chess puzzler Beyond The Board:

Is this curious beast from the "story-driven RPG deck-building" of Naratha (coming to Steam)... a toilet?:

First #ScreenshotSaturday of this year!🥳



We are back to working on Naratha's enemies.⚔️💥

The beasts who have been corrupted by mysterious power!#voxelart #indiedev #indiegamedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/B6WtudizfC — NARATHA - Wishlist on Steam! (@NarathaGame) January 6, 2024

The elemental violence of Hume Index (coming to Steam), an FPS with four-player co-op, is not what I'd expect from a game based on the SCP mythos:

Flipping out in sci-fi puzzle-platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

We are currently working on spherical gravity. The transition from one miniplanet to another now works smoothly. You can also dash on a planet without falling, but jumping off will cause you to exit the modified gravity. 🌎 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/WmJ13kTjLK — Juhana Myllys (@JuhanaMyllys) January 6, 2024

Let's continue the interplanetary fun with spaceship-building exploration game StellarDrive (prototype available on Itch.io):

Happy #screenshotsaturday! I've been working on dynamic planetary rings in my space game. Here's what it looks like when inside. pic.twitter.com/gc9Co7wKV9 — Curious Owl (@CuriousOwlDev) January 6, 2024

And a smidge more space from this game which the dev is "taking a break from" due to being "annoyed by Godot too much":

Merry Christmas and have a few unreleased space station game shots 😊 #screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine pic.twitter.com/VZHuAYBSzQ — IVAN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN 🌲🏎️💨🌲 (@Nothke) January 6, 2024

Annnd let's wrap up here because after seeing this from Corru.observer (play free in your browser) I must immediately go and check that out because whoa:

one of my favorite rooms currently in https://t.co/RAqRh0yixn, the ceiling does all the lifting in making the room seem curved (it's HTML/CSS, so the walls are all flat and straight - the ceiling just has a border-radius set)#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/7gJ9qVOaSN — corru.works (@CorruWorks) January 6, 2024

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?