If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Space, mechs, and photographing draculas

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

A screenshot of a space station in orbit.
Image credit: Nothke
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
10 comments

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by games with mechs, games set in space, games with aerial action, a game where you take photographs of draculas, and many more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

Excuse me, hello, the position this mech pilot must assume:

While the look of mech shooter Lasting Blaze (in early access on Itch.io) instantly made me think of ye olde real-time strategy game Earth 2150:

Becrowned (coming to Steam) looks like one for fans of quiet mounds:

More retro-styled horror comes courtesy of Dracula Awakens (coming to Steam), where you bust monsters by taking their photos, though I'm not sure I'm meant to find this so erotic:

A splash more ultraviolence from this prototype (which reminds the dev of Prototype):

The Zelda-inspired No More Fathers (coming to Steam) is also prototyping aerial action:

Taking to the air for more peaceful purposes, I'm very into this forestation:

Wet platforming in Frogun Encore (coming to Steam):

Look, I respect you too much to pretend I understand chess puzzler Beyond The Board:

Is this curious beast from the "story-driven RPG deck-building" of Naratha (coming to Steam)... a toilet?:

The elemental violence of Hume Index (coming to Steam), an FPS with four-player co-op, is not what I'd expect from a game based on the SCP mythos:

Flipping out in sci-fi puzzle-platformer Bionic Bay (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Let's continue the interplanetary fun with spaceship-building exploration game StellarDrive (prototype available on Itch.io):

And a smidge more space from this game which the dev is "taking a break from" due to being "annoyed by Godot too much":

Annnd let's wrap up here because after seeing this from Corru.observer (play free in your browser) I must immediately go and check that out because whoa:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Becrowned

PC, Mac

Bionic Bay

PC

See 3 more

Dracula Awakens

PC

Frogun Encore

PC

Hume Index

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Horror Indie Indiescovery Mac PC Platformer Screenshot Saturday Screenshot Saturday Mondays Shooter
About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments