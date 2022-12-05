If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: stylish action and squishy shrooms

Our pick of interesting indie games from Twitter's weekend screenshot-o-rama
Alice O'Connor
A car drives towards an industrial city standing on legs above the wasteland in a Fumes screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a great deal of stylish action, some cool animations, and some wonderful/horrible claymation effects. Check 'em out!

Accurate and horrifying physics in Super Clay Boy (follow on IndieDB), made by the main 3D artist of Inscryption:

A striking first-person swordfight with a grappling hook and big dashes:

Another sword duel, this one with a lot more posing:

A cute attack animation idea for an angry amanita in 2D platformer Color Story: Pixa's Quest (coming to Steam):

Speaking of cute attack animations, I dig these prone slideshoots from StarIliad, a metroidvania set inside a giant space whale:

A good (bad) mood from post-apocalyptic car combat game Fumes (paid pre-alpha available on Itch):

Flawless Abbey (coming to Steam) is a curious one:

Mech combat game Bakemono - Demon Brigade Tenmen Unit 01 (out on Steam Early Access) is one of the few games to make me wish my eyes worked with VR goggles. I think that list of inspirations is Amored Core: For Answer, Titanfall 2, and Devil May Cry.

I adore how much tying strings to thumbsticks totally changes the vibe of the motion:

You know I can't resist nice water, like this in Mika And The Witch's Mountain (coming to Steam):

An almost distractingly pretty background from a non-stealth moment in "fast-paced stealth game" Project Neo Chaos:

Might be just a shader rather than a game, but I absolutely cannot resist jellyfish:

A striking game for the ZX Spectrum, which certainly counts as a personal computer:

If you like these concrete scenes from Podvarak, do also check out the Brutalist map pack for Quake:

And lets close on a lesson in solving duck puzzles from Irish adventure game An Aisling:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Comments
