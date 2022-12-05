Screenshot Saturday Mondays: stylish action and squishy shrooms

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a great deal of stylish action, some cool animations, and some wonderful/horrible claymation effects. Check 'em out!

Accurate and horrifying physics in Super Clay Boy (follow on IndieDB), made by the main 3D artist of Inscryption:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A striking first-person swordfight with a grappling hook and big dashes:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Another sword duel, this one with a lot more posing:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A cute attack animation idea for an angry amanita in 2D platformer Color Story: Pixa's Quest (coming to Steam):

Had fun with this attack animation for the mushroom enemy. Idea is he squishes down and launches his cap at you before coming back up and growing a new cap #indiegames #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/tOfKgc7fF5 — r1kGAMES (@r1kgames) December 3, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking of cute attack animations, I dig these prone slideshoots from StarIliad, a metroidvania set inside a giant space whale:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A good (bad) mood from post-apocalyptic car combat game Fumes (paid pre-alpha available on Itch):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Flawless Abbey (coming to Steam) is a curious one:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Mech combat game Bakemono - Demon Brigade Tenmen Unit 01 (out on Steam Early Access) is one of the few games to make me wish my eyes worked with VR goggles. I think that list of inspirations is Amored Core: For Answer, Titanfall 2, and Devil May Cry.

#screenshotsaturday

First round #thps scoring fin.

This clip makes me so mf happy man.

All this hard work and sacrifice is worth it ( today ) 🙏😊🤖

Aside from adv melee and AI core my AC4A TF2 Mecha May Cry is complete!!!#gamedev #indiedev #solodev #gundam #Robotech #Macross pic.twitter.com/v6ue5VorGQ — Supersane_Games - Bakemono : Early Access Now (@SupersaneG) December 3, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I adore how much tying strings to thumbsticks totally changes the vibe of the motion:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You know I can't resist nice water, like this in Mika And The Witch's Mountain (coming to Steam):

can we make a game inspired by Zelda Wind Waker in Unity? well, we start with a nice water shader 🌊#indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/kMAg1H7eez — Abraham Cozar (@abraham_cozar) December 3, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

An almost distractingly pretty background from a non-stealth moment in "fast-paced stealth game" Project Neo Chaos:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Might be just a shader rather than a game, but I absolutely cannot resist jellyfish:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A striking game for the ZX Spectrum, which certainly counts as a personal computer:

Today I make public Bruxólico ZX Spectrum WIP 1ST stage Demo. You can download for free this demo and play for yourself the first stage. Still a work In progress, some details may change.https://t.co/mPLomAYjix#screenshotsaturday #zxspectrum #homebrew #IndieGameDev #games pic.twitter.com/ffyDeD80o3 — Amaweks (@amaweks) December 3, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you like these concrete scenes from Podvarak, do also check out the Brutalist map pack for Quake:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And lets close on a lesson in solving duck puzzles from Irish adventure game An Aisling:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?