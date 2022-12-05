Screenshot Saturday Mondays: stylish action and squishy shrooms

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: stylish action and squishy shroomsOur pick of interesting indie games from Twitter's weekend screenshot-o-rama
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a great deal of stylish action, some cool animations, and some wonderful/horrible claymation effects. Check 'em out!
Accurate and horrifying physics in Super Clay Boy (follow on IndieDB), made by the main 3D artist of Inscryption:
Touching a physics tree#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/GzFMdnaHcK— David Hagemann (@TocoGamescom) December 3, 2022
A striking first-person swordfight with a grappling hook and big dashes:
Phase one of the boss fight is pretty much done!https://t.co/pZ67QYVh6R#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/5q83slZAs4— pl0s (@pl0s_) December 3, 2022
Another sword duel, this one with a lot more posing:
Dueling system #wip #screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev #indiegames #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/F50OklxHhw— DumplingTurbo (@DumplingTurbo) December 3, 2022
A cute attack animation idea for an angry amanita in 2D platformer Color Story: Pixa's Quest (coming to Steam):
Had fun with this attack animation for the mushroom enemy. Idea is he squishes down and launches his cap at you before coming back up and growing a new cap #indiegames #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/tOfKgc7fF5— r1kGAMES (@r1kgames) December 3, 2022
Speaking of cute attack animations, I dig these prone slideshoots from StarIliad, a metroidvania set inside a giant space whale:
Slide shooting for action-packed sequences!#screenshotsaturday #metroidvania #gamedev #indiedev #StarIliad pic.twitter.com/FGUpmu9SRz— StarIliad (@StarIliad) December 3, 2022
A good (bad) mood from post-apocalyptic car combat game Fumes (paid pre-alpha available on Itch):
smoke over the wastelands#FUMESgame #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #retrogame #psx #madewithunity #unity3d pic.twitter.com/8TueobDkvz— Mariusz Tarkowski (@m_tarkovsky) December 3, 2022
Flawless Abbey (coming to Steam) is a curious one:
The Star Key plays it's brittle melody — pay attention to its notes so you don't break it! ✨ #indiedev #gameart #gamedev #unreal #UnrealEngine #indiegame #screenshotsaturday #dev #art #indie #game #gaming pic.twitter.com/TUfhwJgARH— Bed Head Games / Flawless Abbey (@bed_head_games) December 3, 2022
Mech combat game Bakemono - Demon Brigade Tenmen Unit 01 (out on Steam Early Access) is one of the few games to make me wish my eyes worked with VR goggles. I think that list of inspirations is Amored Core: For Answer, Titanfall 2, and Devil May Cry.
#screenshotsaturday— Supersane_Games - Bakemono : Early Access Now (@SupersaneG) December 3, 2022
First round #thps scoring fin.
This clip makes me so mf happy man.
All this hard work and sacrifice is worth it ( today ) 🙏😊🤖
Aside from adv melee and AI core my AC4A TF2 Mecha May Cry is complete!!!#gamedev #indiedev #solodev #gundam #Robotech #Macross pic.twitter.com/v6ue5VorGQ
I adore how much tying strings to thumbsticks totally changes the vibe of the motion:
Wanna be a chicken rider? 🐓🤠#AltCtrlAtHome2022 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gMYRKiWxIY— David 🎮💃🐐 (@drnlab) December 3, 2022
You know I can't resist nice water, like this in Mika And The Witch's Mountain (coming to Steam):
can we make a game inspired by Zelda Wind Waker in Unity? well, we start with a nice water shader 🌊#indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/kMAg1H7eez— Abraham Cozar (@abraham_cozar) December 3, 2022
An almost distractingly pretty background from a non-stealth moment in "fast-paced stealth game" Project Neo Chaos:
Some enemies you'll have to face head-on...#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #indiedev #gamedev #ue4 pic.twitter.com/NdxemcbzuN— Dayvid F. Mello (@daydimello) December 3, 2022
Might be just a shader rather than a game, but I absolutely cannot resist jellyfish:
Hey everybody! I made a Jellyfish shader #madewithunity :D I also made a tutorial trying to explain sine waves and how to achieve this kind of effects here:https://t.co/KYHlmxezlk#screenshotsaturday #gameart #gamedev #shaders #stylized #jellyfish #sine #unity3d @unitygames pic.twitter.com/nx9P8hihAW— Dervish (@_josueor) December 3, 2022
A striking game for the ZX Spectrum, which certainly counts as a personal computer:
Today I make public Bruxólico ZX Spectrum WIP 1ST stage Demo. You can download for free this demo and play for yourself the first stage. Still a work In progress, some details may change.https://t.co/mPLomAYjix#screenshotsaturday #zxspectrum #homebrew #IndieGameDev #games pic.twitter.com/ffyDeD80o3— Amaweks (@amaweks) December 3, 2022
If you like these concrete scenes from Podvarak, do also check out the Brutalist map pack for Quake:
Nether garage #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/JySrkeAiU1— IVAN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN 🌲🏎️💨🌲 (@Nothke) December 3, 2022
And lets close on a lesson in solving duck puzzles from Irish adventure game An Aisling:
Happy #screenshotsaturday!— Aaron Teefey Lee (@Mrleafytea) December 3, 2022
Here's how you hunt a duck...#indiedev #indiegame #IndieGameDev #gamedev #GameMakerStudio2 #AnAisling pic.twitter.com/vFSY6pc7uB
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?