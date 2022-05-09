Screenshot Saturday Mondays: the sea, spaceships, and a cat

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: the sea, spaceships, and a catA look at some eyecatching upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by undersea dread, a lot of pretty watercolours, big monsters, and an actual real cat.
Striking undersea scenes from explore-o-puzzler Silt:
One more #screenshotsaturday closer to #SiltGame coming to Steam! 👀#indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #horrorgame #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/Y5PM7CoOko— Silt - Coming to PC this spring! (@SiltGame) May 7, 2022
Goodness me, French adventure story Dordogne is mighty pretty:
Let's go on an adventure 🚣🏻♀️— Un je ne sais quoi (@studio_jnsq) May 7, 2022
Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/LzoIOpAA4E | #IndieDev #ScreenshotSaturday @UMANIMATION1 pic.twitter.com/qdhWTNJtWL
Monsters and the hunting thereof in The Axis Unseen, a solo game by a former Bethesda Fallout artist:
Happy #screenshotsaturday! I'm working on The Axis Unseen as a solo dev using #ue5— Nate Purkeypile (@NPurkeypile) May 7, 2022
Hunt monsters from folklore in an open world! pic.twitter.com/GZF0RYSVyB
A pretty and pretty perilious scene from platformer Pepper Grinder:
Oh my. What is a villainous figure with a sharp cutting implement to do when presented with an adversary on a rope bridge? What could possibly happen? Aw cripes. Butts. #PepperGrinderGame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/zILbGuM8NV— Riv (@Ahr_Ech) May 7, 2022
Large-scale violence from Rogue Velocity 3D:
... and, another piece of work from last week:#screenshotsaturday #indiegamedev #UnrealEngine pic.twitter.com/oGNMgRIL9e— Juris Perkons 🇱🇻🇺🇦🌞 (@Thunder_Owl) May 7, 2022
In celebration of Mother's Day (not UK Mother's Day, don't worry, you're safe), one bad mother in squad action game Blight:
"Our mother is a walking miracle" hissed the swarm.— Blight (@BlightTheGame) May 7, 2022
"... and she is very, very hungry."#mothersday #blight #gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #videogame #madewithunity #80s #strategy #steam #horror #aliens #IndieGameDev #monsters #screenshotsaturday #selfpromosaturday pic.twitter.com/iHPN4sd0M2
I think this floral scene might just be an experiment with a blowy wind vertex shader, but it's a nice scene:
pushed the flower scene a bit further - now with grass and terrain blending 🌼☀️#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #stylized #polycount #shadergraph pic.twitter.com/h8Sh49nz2C— Polygonas 🌱 Pfeiffer (@gttrfnk) May 7, 2022
And the Moomins game still, damn:
From the rivers to the parks, lose yourself in the beautiful nature of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley— Hyper Games 🏕🎶 (@hypergames) May 7, 2022
Wishlist on Steam now, and learn more at https://t.co/9klx5vCnxm #ScreenshotSaturday #IndieGame #GameDev #MadeWithUnity @MoominOfficial @unitygames pic.twitter.com/3P8yXdJloi
The procedurally generated housing estate screensaver you never knew you wanted, from The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion (made by an RPS reader, I believe!):
The Nth Estate - generative housing projects, coming soon to the Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion #screenshotsaturday #brutalism #generative https://t.co/dyG8EJ9Kd4 pic.twitter.com/kmFUnb1kzx— Jean-Paul Software (@jeanpaulsoftwar) May 7, 2022
And let's end on important behind-the-scenes QA footage from dinosaur survival horror Deathground:
Our Studio Head's in-house QA tester, Bug the Kitty, hard at work here making sure the Compys know how to trot...#ScreenshotSaturday #gamedev #kittensoftwitter #dinosaurs #survivalhorror pic.twitter.com/H12OI6Nns6— Deathground (@deathgroundgame) May 7, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?