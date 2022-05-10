Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry would like Todd Howard to "hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6"

Shirley Curry, aka the wonderful Skyrim Grandma, doesn't mess about. When asked by a fan during her recent PAX East 2022 Q&A panel about what she'd like to say to Elder Scrolls head honcho Todd Howard if he were here in person, she had one answer: "Hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6." All right, she technically would have said hello first, but the point still stands.

"How about 'Hi'? No, I'd ask him to give me a cool game, and I'd ask him to hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6. I want to play it before I die," she told PAX East attendees during her Saturday afternoon panel.

She also said she wants "more creepy stuff" in the next Elder Scrolls game, as when she's not playing Skyrim, she's a big fan of horror games. She talked about how she's "not good at finding scary games" on her own, so to see more horror-tinged stories in the familiar setting of The Elder Scrolls would be a big plus point for her, she says.

RPS vid bud Liam and I were also present in the crowd at Curry's panel, and let me tell you, she was an absolute delight to listen to. Naturally, the bulk of the panel focused on all things Skyrim, the game that shot her to internet stardom back in 2015, but there were plenty of questions sprinkled in there about other Bethesda games as well.

Of course, with The Elder Scrolls 6 still some ways off at the moment, one convention goer was curious to know if Curry was interested in playing Bethesda's next big RPG 'em up Starfield when it comes out later this year. As it turns out, she's really not that fussed about it:

"No. I don't know if I'll play Starfield or not. I'll have to wait until it comes out and see what it's like."

A very sensible approach if you ask me.

The 45-minute Q&A had loads of other great gems in there as well - Fallout is "too dead," she said, but she will be checking out Baldur's Gate 3 when she gets back home, in case you wanted to know - and RPS supporters can find the full transcript of the talk right here as part of our ongoing RPS@PAX coverage.

After a heartwarming fan petition in 2019, Curry is now set to become an official NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6 when it eventually comes out. However, with no set release date for the game yet, the chances of Curry meeting her in-game self are increasingly uncertain, to say the least. Curry suffered a stroke just a couple of months before she was due to attend PAX East this year, revealing it caused her to completely forget how to play the game. Thankfully, it seems she's made a pretty quick recovery, and was on brilliant form during the panel itself. While Starfield is sure to dominate much of the conversation over the next couple of months, here's hoping we still get a glimpse of The Elder Scrolls 6 at Xbox and Bethesda's Games Showcase on June 12th.

While the wait for the next installment of The Elder Scrolls continues, fans also modded Curry into Skyrim itself last year. You can find it on both Nexus Mods and Bethesda.net if you'd like to recruit her into your party.

And if you're in need a further Elder Scrolls fix, I'd strongly recommend checking out Curry's YouTube channel if you're not familiar with it already (and our big Elder Scrolls 6 explainer that rounds up everything we know about the game so far, of course). Her Skyrim videos are so, so soothing, and a really lovely way to round off your day. If it's more spice you want, though, then you should watch at least the first minute of Curry's Farewell PAX East video. I won't spoil it, but it certainly made me chuckle. Never change, Skyrim Grandma, never change.