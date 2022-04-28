Microsoft set a date for 2022’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

This year’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will take place online on June 12th, Microsoft have announced today via Xbox Wire. The announcement is light on details right now, as you might expect, but there’s the promise of a “diverse line-up of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC”. Personally, I'm hoping we'll see our first proper gameplay footage of Starfield, given it launches almost five months to the day from that date. There could also finally be some movement on in-development projects like the next Fable from Playground Games and Undead Labs’ State of Decay 3 too. Here's hoping!

There’s plenty of options for what else Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda could show off in June. Obsidian are still beavering away on their first-person RPG set in the Pillars Of Eternity universe, Avowed, along with The Outer Worlds 2. The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics are rebooting Perfect Dark, so that might sneak in - although given the recent mass of departures, this one might need a little longer in the oven all things considered. Could we even hear confirmation of Fallout: New Vegas 2? Game Pass for PC working properly on Steam Deck would be nice. My mind’s agog at the possibilities.

So what else do we have down on the bingo card for this one? New Forza Motorsport, check. Halo Infinite stuff, oh aye. Another Wolfenstein, maybe? Some Sea Of Thieves updates, okay then. Probably not The Elder Scrolls 6, I guess. What do you, dear readers, want to see Phil Spencer and Todd Howard gesture their hands enthusiastically towards on stage? Pray to your gods that it’s not Fallouts 5 through 75 on a revivified Bethesda Launcher. I really hope the entire thing is just multiple bizarre reveals of novelty Xbox controllers like this week’s tartan one.

You can tune in to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase stream on YouTube and Twitch on Sunday, June 12th from 10am PDT/6pm BST/7pm CEST. Don a comically large green foam hand and/or Dragonborn helmet for the duration, if you so wish.