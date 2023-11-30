If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Solium Infernum remake will hit Early Access in February 2024

With a multiplayer playtest to come first

The angel Andromalius from Solium Infernum (2023)
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Hellish political strategy Solium Infernum will launch into Steam Early Access on February 14th. The news was announced with a trailer that explains its demon scheming and manouvering, as well as its asynchronous multiplayer - of which there will be a test in early 2024.

A release date trailer for Solium Infernum.

In Solium Infernum, players take control of an Archfiend and try to turn them into the ruler of hell via a mixture of military strategy and devious politics - including backstabbing and betrayal. It was originally a visually rudimentary but deep, delightful strategy game released by Vic Davis, and memorably featured in early RPS diary series the Gameboys From Hell.

This remake is the work of League Of Geeks, who are best knock for animal-based turn-based strategy Armello, and the more recent Early Access colony sim Jumplight Odyssey. I'm kind of fascinated, given the complexity and niche audience of the original Solium Infernum, that anyone is bold enough to try a polished rendition of it. It's sort of similar to when the similarly backstabby Neptune's Pride got a similar mainstream homage in the mobile game Subterfuge.

Katharine spoke to League Of Geeks about the remake earlier this year, and enjoyed a recent Next Fest demo a lot. It's always been a game that deserves a wider audience, so hopefully it finds one next February.

