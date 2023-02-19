Strategy game from hell Solium Infernum gets its first gameplay trailer

League Of Geek's Solium Infernum revival was first revealed at the end of last year, and while I got to see a very early alpha version of it back then, the subsequent demo footage wasn't quite ready for public consumption. Happily, League Of Geeks have now added the final bit of infernal spit and polish to Solium's first gameplay trailer, which has been shown off during IGN Fanfest this week. Come and have a gander.

In case you need reminding, Solium Infernum is a strategy game set in hell where you play an Archfiend fighting to claim Satan's empty throne. As well as manoeuvring armies of demonspawn around its ashen, hexagonal landscape, you'll be politicking with other Archfiends after the same goal, striking deals, stabbing them in the back, and generally outwitting them to claim your hellish prize.

In my alpha demo, I saw four of its Archfiends in action: Andromalius (the fallen blond angel boy from the trailer), Lilith (the feathery harpie), Astaroth (the big, armoured demon prince), and Belial (the horned smug vizier type whose fingers are seemingly locked in a permanent steeple). In this new trailer, though, we can see two more: Murmur, an angry winged marquis whose helmet seems to contain the Eye Of Sauron on it, and Erzsebet, a princess with big red eyes and a flair for Elizabethan fashion.

You can see a couple of them hissing and chittering away in its diplomatic menu screens in the trailer, and you'll be staring at their ugly mugs quite a bit as you plan your turns. You can also see its legion battles in full swing, too, where 100-strong hordes demons clash on the fields of Hell in fully simulated scraps.

Even better, we get a glimpse of some of its Titans in action, too, which are powerful units you can summon into battle if you obtain the correct ritual spell and statuette. When I spoke to League Of Geeks co-founder Trent Kusters last year during Solium's initial reveal, he said Titans were something new they were bringing to their version of Solium Infernum, but that many of them were based on the original game's most powerful and devastating legions, so there may be a few familiar faces in there if you're a hardened Solium-ite.

There's still no word on when Solium Infernum will be entering early access just yet, but the aim is still sometime later this year, according to League Of Geeks, so we'll keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, you can check out more about it over on Steam.