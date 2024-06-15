Armello and Solium Infernum developers League Of Geeks are going "into hibernation"

League Of Geeks are going "into hibernation". The Australian developers behind fantasy strategy games such as the animal-themed Armello and hellish remake Solium Infernum said that their remaining staff are going to take an extended break, and they're not sure "when (or if)" they will revive the studio.

"With over 13 years under our belt as an entirely independent studio, and the economic situation in games being what it is right now, we have made the decision to put LoG into hibernation for the foreseeable future and take some extended time off," says the announcement.

"The vast majority of our team have moved on to exciting new endeavours and those who remain are going to take a well deserved break over the next few months.

"We’re not sure when (or if) we will resurrect this great beast, but we’re incredibly proud of all we’ve achieved, both in the experiences we’ve crafted together, the great developers who made LoG a world-class development environment, the peers we inspired along the way, and of course, those community members who believed in what we made, how we made it, and supported us fiercely in those convictions."

Solium Infernum released earlier this year to strong reviews - including our own - but the remake of Cryptic Comet's niche, famously complex roleplaying strategy game has not achieved sales strong enough to fund further development or DLC, League Of Geeks say.

There were already signs of trouble for League Of Geeks late in 2023, when the studio paused development of early access spaceship colony sim Jumplight Odyssey and laid off half the studio. At the time, League Of Geeks cited rising operating costs, the weak Australian dollar, and poor sales, and said they'd be focusing on the then-imminent launch of Solium Infernum as the last best hope of securing the studio's future.

The announcement of the studio's hibernation confirms that Jumplight Odyssey has "not found workable and timely investment that would reinstate development." Instead they're planning to bring the game out of Early Access in t he next 12 months without the "fully realised v1.0 release" they had orignaly planned.

"Makin’ videogames is hard, excruciatingly hard these past few years, but the smart, lovely people we got to do it with, both inside LoG and out, made this crazy business worth it every single day."