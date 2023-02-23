If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 4: biblically accurate dating simulator

Be somewhat afraid.

Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell
Published on
Two men stare at the sun in I Am Jesus Christ

This week on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast our interest was piqued by new trailers for a Jesus simulator and a politics in hell strategy game. We ask ourselves: why are there so many hell-themed games and so few heavenly ones? Is it blasphemy? What would our pitch for a game set in heaven be? (Spoilers for that last one: there's a lot of admin involved). We also chat about what we've been playing this week, and Nate orchestrates a mini-game pitchathon that goes at least somewhat off the rails.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We record on Tuesdays so some things might be out of date when we talk about them (although probably not this time).

What we've been playing
This week Nate was inspired by Ollie to have a go of The Last Spell, James has been playing Atomic Heart, and I've been failing in space in The Last Starship

Recommendations this week are the Netflix shows Physical 100 and Lockwood And Co., and the music of Cosmic Koala. No Henry Cavill update this week, I'm afraid.

