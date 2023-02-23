The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 4: biblically accurate dating simulator

This week on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast our interest was piqued by new trailers for a Jesus simulator and a politics in hell strategy game. We ask ourselves: why are there so many hell-themed games and so few heavenly ones? Is it blasphemy? What would our pitch for a game set in heaven be? (Spoilers for that last one: there's a lot of admin involved). We also chat about what we've been playing this week, and Nate orchestrates a mini-game pitchathon that goes at least somewhat off the rails.

What we've been playing

This week Nate was inspired by Ollie to have a go of The Last Spell, James has been playing Atomic Heart, and I've been failing in space in The Last Starship

Recommendations this week are the Netflix shows Physical 100 and Lockwood And Co., and the music of Cosmic Koala. No Henry Cavill update this week, I'm afraid.