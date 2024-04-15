The Maw - 15th-20th April 2024

Another week, another Monday waking up to find Edwin has trapped himself between the Maw’s cyclopean molars on what was supposed to be a routine scrubbing expedition. We usually get him out just fine, but today he’s become entranced by the chomper’s blighted runoff, and is busy stuffing plaque samples in his trousers to bring back and study. So, you get me instead. In other, non-affront to-science news, Warhorse are announcing a new game this week, Thursday 18th, rumoured to be medieval rpg sequel Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Elsewhere, the Steam FPS fest kicks off later.

Here’s a question that’s been haunting me recently: Videogames - will there be more of them? I’m afraid I don’t have time to find out right now. Instead, here are some upcoming releases. Fantastical, giant turtle featuring deck-and-city builder Vertical Kingdom (15th April); 80’s tinged racer Retrowave World (16th April); Handmade puppet story game Harold Halibut (16th April); Spider-scorching Kill It With Fire 2 (early access, 16th April); 2D train strategy Trackline Express (18th April); Emergent story-stuffed tactics expansion Wartales - The Tavern Opens! (18th April); Top down slashy, Game Awards debuting No Rest for The Wicked (18th April); Bug-blasting four-player roguelite Ants Took My Eyeball (19th April)

Edwin’s new obsession has left us a pair of eyeballs down, so if you’ve spotted a particularly tasty morsel of pure videogame, please wrap this valuable information in stringy flesh and hurl it down the Maw’s gullet. That, or pop it in the comments. As for me, I suppose its a spot of teeth spelunking and…oh god, no…Edwin, don’t eat the plaque, please.