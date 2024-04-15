The Maw - 15th-20th April 2024
Another week, another Monday waking up to find Edwin has trapped himself between the Maw’s cyclopean molars on what was supposed to be a routine scrubbing expedition. We usually get him out just fine, but today he’s become entranced by the chomper’s blighted runoff, and is busy stuffing plaque samples in his trousers to bring back and study. So, you get me instead. In other, non-affront to-science news, Warhorse are announcing a new game this week, Thursday 18th, rumoured to be medieval rpg sequel Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Elsewhere, the Steam FPS fest kicks off later.
Here’s a question that’s been haunting me recently: Videogames - will there be more of them? I’m afraid I don’t have time to find out right now. Instead, here are some upcoming releases. Fantastical, giant turtle featuring deck-and-city builder Vertical Kingdom (15th April); 80’s tinged racer Retrowave World (16th April); Handmade puppet story game Harold Halibut (16th April); Spider-scorching Kill It With Fire 2 (early access, 16th April); 2D train strategy Trackline Express (18th April); Emergent story-stuffed tactics expansion Wartales - The Tavern Opens! (18th April); Top down slashy, Game Awards debuting No Rest for The Wicked (18th April); Bug-blasting four-player roguelite Ants Took My Eyeball (19th April)
Edwin’s new obsession has left us a pair of eyeballs down, so if you’ve spotted a particularly tasty morsel of pure videogame, please wrap this valuable information in stringy flesh and hurl it down the Maw’s gullet. That, or pop it in the comments. As for me, I suppose its a spot of teeth spelunking and…oh god, no…Edwin, don’t eat the plaque, please.
Dataminer Sekiro Dubi has discovered secrets aplenty in Elden Ring, via PC Gamer. The game was originally intended to have more world altering events like the [redacted] that crashes down after you beat General [redacted], revealing the way to [redacted].
Big large huge Fallout 4 Mod Fallout: London has been delayed, via Insider Gaming. As suspected by a few of you in the comments, it's down to Beth's big 'next gen' update due soon.
MONDAY MAW-NDAY
It's Monday. My face hurts, and the only cure is dunking it in straight into a bucket of soothing videogames. Vertical Kingdom is out later today. One of the stages has you build a town on the back of a giant floating turtle. My face is feeling better already!
Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a 2D platformer with snappy wall-jumping and sword-and-pistol combat. It'll launch on May 21st and there's a demo to play now.
Over 100 Avalance Studios employees in Sweden are unionising, with a collective bargaining agreement due to go into effect in spring 2025. Avalanche Studios are best known as the developers of the Just Cause series.
Warhorse, the makers of Kingdom Come Deliverance, say they're announcing a new game on Thursday, April 18th.
There's a new patch for OpenTTD, the open source Transport Tycoon remake. 14.0 improves the new player experience and the UI, among many other changes.
Ubisoft have begun revoking licenses for The Crew from players, their racing game which closed its doors last month.
A new fight against the Maw dawns - and earlier than normal, while the beast still slumbers. Let us get in our licks.
Possibility Space has closed down without warning and the CEO's email to staff makes it seem like it's their fault for talking to a reporter.