Palestinian Relief Bundle includes indie classics (and hundreds more) for just $8

The Palestinian Relief Bundle on Itch.io contains 373 items for a minimum cost of $8. 213 of the items are are games, including greats such as Wandersong, A Short Hike and Coffee Talk. All proceeds go towards the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), a non-profit working to provide food, water and medical treatment in Gaza.

All of the items in the bundle, which also includes tabletop source books, comics and soundtracks, would normally cost $1657 (around £1339). While it's available for $8, Itch.io lets you pay more than that if you're feeling charitable - and the current average contribution is around $11.52.

The PCRF's "Gaza Relief And Recovery" campaign "aims to address urgent humanitarian needs and support long-term recovery efforts in Gaza. The funds raised will primarily focus on immediate relief, including providing essential medical supplies, food, medical treatment, clean water, and other necessities for families affected by the conflict. Additionally, our campaign will support rebuilding healthcare facilities and providing long-term support through impactful programs and projects to support the needs of children and the health sector in Gaza."

Flicking through the bundle, I also see A Monster's Expedition, Extreme Meatpunks Forever, Lieve Oma, and They Bleed Pixels, all of which are worth your time. Although obviously my top pick is A Short Hike, pictured above, a bucolic delight I have already purchased and completed several times on several platforms. What's one more copy in one more library?

The bundle is available for another 8 days if you're tempted.