The Murdle book manages to weave jokes and a plot in the spaces between logic grid puzzles

Sparse but effective storytelling

A copy of the book Murdle (volume 1) on my book shelf, next to a Krusty-O and against a variety of other books
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell
Published on

This week I wrote a little post alerting you, my best friends, to the existence of Murdle. This weekend I went to town and bought a copy of the Murdle book - or, I should say, Volume 1, because you can already pre-order Volume 2. It's a chunky enough tome made up of 100 of the puzzles that form Murdle's daily little treat, split into sections of escalating difficulty. And, against my expectations, and despite basically being a vehicle for logic grid puzzles, Murdle has an actual plot. Which is more than many video games manage.

Topics in this article

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

