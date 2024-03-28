The Outer Worlds and Thief are free from Epic next week

Head over to the Epic Games Store on April 4th and you'll be able to grab The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief (2014) for free and to keep forever. Like a thief!

Spacer's Choice Edition includes Obsidian's first-person scifi RPG The Outer Worlds alongside two DLC packs, Peril on Gorgon and Murder On Eridanos. The base game normally costs £50, and the Spacer's Choice upgrade initially cost £10, so as far as Epic freebies go this is a big one.

Eidos Montreal's 2014 reboot of Thief, meanwhile, was considerably less successful than their similar modernisation of Deus Ex with Human Revolution. That was mostly due to contextual movement, which replaced space-to-jump with space-to-swoop and some consequently awkward-feeling hiding behind low walls. Our Thief review was otherwise pretty positive though, and I liked that you could fondle along the edges of paintings to look for secret buttons.

Alice B's The Outer Worlds review was less positive, praising the game for being basically alright, good fun, but dinging it for its constant lampshading of tired tropes while still employing those tired tropes.

You can't criticise the price, though. Between April 4th and until April 11th, head to either the Outer Worlds store page or the Thief store page and you'll be able to add both games to your Epic Games Store account for free. Which means you'll need an Epic Games Store account, obviously.

If you can't wait that long and you're just desperate for something free right now, you've got from today until April 4th to grab cute, hand-painted metroidvania Islets for free from its own store page.