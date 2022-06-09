Tile Cities is a time devouring mini-gem from the Ostriv dev

Detailed-yet-relaxing village builder Ostriv isn't far off one of my favourite games. Entirely unrelatedly, I had Tile Cities installed for about a month before finding time to play it.

Except, it's not unrelated at all. It's the game that Ostriv developer Yevheniy made while suffering through the invasion of Ukraine, "to switch my mind from death and destruction towards peace and creativity". I'd be recommending it for sure even if I hadn't found that out, because it's a terrific little game that's far more engaging than it looks.