TopSpin 2K25 announced, 2K Sports series returning after 13 years

Top Spin is returning. The 2K Sports tennis series last received an entry back in 2011, which didn't come to PC, but while there's no confirmed platforms for Top Spin 2K25, I choose to live in hope. You'll find a teaser trailer below.

The announcement trailer for Top Spin 2k25.

TopSpin 2K25 is being developed by Hangar 13, the 2K subsidiary previously known for Mafia 3 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Not much else is known about the game other than that, other than that its official site says that it's "coming soon".

Top Spin originated in 2003 via Microsoft-owned studio Indie Games as an attempt to create a competitor to Sega's Virtua Tennis, but was soon snapped up by Take-Two and folded into their 2K Sports brand. 2011's Top Spin 4, the last game in the series, was developed by 2K Czech - the Mafia developer that has since been folded into Hangar 13. Got all that?

I'll be honest, while a competitor, I always preferred Virtua Tennis to Top Spin, but it's been a long time since there has been any blockbuster tennis game to play, so I'm excited all the same. Fingers crossed 2K can resist the urge to jam the game full of the kind of microtransactional cruft that besmirches their basketball games. And hey, at least if it does come to PC, there's no way it can be a last-gen version.