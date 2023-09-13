NBA 2K24 chases Overwatch 2’s title as the worst game on Steam

Less than a week after NBA 2K24 hit Steam, the latest annual instalment in the basketball game series is competing for an unwanted title: the worst-reviewed PC game on Steam.

At the time of writing, just 9% of NBA 2K24’s almost 4,000 user reviews on Steam are positive, giving it an Overwhelmingly Negative consensus, surprise surprise. According to Steam 250, that makes the new release the second worst-reviewed game on Steam just five days after its launch on September 8th, behind only Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 holds the dubious accolade with a similar positive-to-negative ratio of only 9%, but with more than 184,000 user reviews since its Steam release last month. Ouch.

Among the many criticisms levelled at NBA 2K24 by users are complaints that the PC version is based on the PS4 and Xbox One console versions of NBA 2K24, rather than the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases. This has led to further criticism of the game’s visuals, as well as the absence of modes including MyNBA and The W.

Other reviews take aim at the game’s monetisation via microtransactions, lack of cross-play, absence of a MyCareer story, and reported technical issues including crashes and bugs.

Image credit: 2K Games

Further reviews point out that NBA 2K24 is priced in line with current-gen games, despite seemingly missing features from the latest console releases, with its standard ‘Kobe Bryant Edition’ costing £49.99 and a premium Black Mamba Edition setting players back £89.99 for additional in-game cosmetics, currency and bonuses.

Even one of the very few positive reviews is actually a dig at the game, saying “Its pretty good on alt f4 settings”.

If you’re curious, other games included in Steam’s worst-reviewed games include Call of Modern: Modern Warfare II (the new one), 12-year-old racing game Flatout 3: Chaos & Destruction and Chinese-language strategy game War of the Three Kingdoms.