The Witcher 3's REDkit mod tools launch May 21st, enabling a new era of ambitious overhauls

After a month or so of testing, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's offiical mod tools REDkit will launch on May 21st. It'll make it easier for players to make new quests, items, weapons and so on for the nearly nine-year-old RPG.

REDKit pledges on its Steam page to give people the power to edit "almost anything in the game." As well as those I mentioned above, that should also include adding new characters, storylines and even new landscapes to adventure within.

That's a big change from The Witcher 3's original official modkit, which launched not long after the game back in 2015. It only let players fiddle with the game a little, swapping out one in-game object for another or modifying the stats of an item, that sort of thing. Anything beyond that required third-party tools, although there's still a healthy 6000 mods available on Nexus Mods.

REDkit should allow for much more ambitious projects and total conversions. I'm curious to see whether The Witcher 3's popularity therefore leads to a Skyrim-style mod bonanza, or whether its age means the potential community for it has already moved on.

Either way, it's great that CD Projekt Red have gone back and expanded their support at this stage and - hopefully my beloved Cyberpunk 2077 is next.