Ultra Age is a solid budget hack and slash

In theory I'm rather partial to slash-em-up crowd fighting games, but I've never got on with the big names in the genre. Your Devil May Cries and your God Of Warses are the obvious reference points for describing Ultra Age, but it doesn't really feel like them, and I don't think it's trying to either.

The basic idea is that you're stranded on a jungle planet full of industrial ruins, and have to fight through robots and huge animals in small groups, switching between several (kinda samey) swords as needed. It's not really doing anything spectacular, but it's enough of its own thing to feel like more than just a budget God Of Cries.