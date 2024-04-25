RPS Game Club Asks: What do you think of Lethal Company?

To keep the ball rolling with this month's Game Club pick, we're asking what you, the readers, think of Lethal Company?

By now, I can confidently say that the RPS team are scrap collecting experts and can easily meet the quota set by the enigmatic Company. Much to James' chagrin, who prefers the chaos of being objectively 'bad' at the game. So confident was I in our abilities after our co-op sesh, that I dove into a solo game. Cue immediate death by a vengeful face-hugging bug. I'm expecting my first round of xenomorph child maintenance fees any day now.

With our blog chat scheduled for Friday 26th April, 4 PM GMT, here are a few conversation prompts we've gathered ahead of time. Tell us your thoughts in the comments and shoot any questions our way too. We hope to see you there!

What do you think of the comedy horror genre?

With rising comedy-horror hybrids like Lethal Company and Content Warning, do you think this is more of a fad with a limited life-span or are we seeing a clearly defined genre?

Of course, labelling comedy horror as a 'new' genre would be somewhat dishonest. Games like Dead Island 2 and Lollipop Chainsaw emulate this blend well, but Lethal Company doesn't quite fit into those categories. The game is more of a co-op walking sim that thrives under the banner of 'making your own fun'. With this sandbox appeal, slap-stick humour and a good dose of paranoia as monsters hunt you down, it's a satisfying blend. At least, initially.As an unapologetic fan of the Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil 4 in particular, I think a healthy amount of goofy cheesiness is a solid factor in enjoying any horror experience.

Whats your favourite Lethal Company monster?

Lethal Company has a range of monsters - some of which are surprisingly hard workers and much more capable than myself at collecting scrap. But, which do you find interesting and wish there was more lore on?

Edwin professed his interest in The Bracken during our playthrough and its similarities to certain creepypasta entities. As a creature that primarily stalks the shadows in near-silence and will just watch you from afar, I can definitely see it featuring in some kind of 'r/nosleep' post.

Of course, there are some creatures with a very clear inspiration such as the Coil-Head, which follows a similar behavioural pattern to Dr Who's Weeping Angels (which became far too overplayed might I add, they should have left it at 'Blink'). Either way, I'd like to learn more about where they come from and how they co-exist with the other entities in the game.

Are mods essential for games like Lethal Company?

The initial gameplay loop of Lethal Company is satisfying up until a point. Usually, this is once you get good enough at the game to meet quotas without incident and the monsters lose some of their edge. In response, the modding community has been proactive, to say the least.

One of the most popular mods in the community - The Skinwalkers mod - allows monsters to mimic players by taking snippets of recorded conversations and replaying them back to the team as a lure. It's just one example of how brilliant fans are in creating their own fun and expanding the game to add another layer of horror, this time with a social paranoia angle. Have you experienced any must-have mods that you cannot play the game without? If so, share your suggestions!

What's your ideal Lethal Company squad?

For those of us without a reliable gaming squad, we sometimes have to traverse the dangerous, unfettered waters of a public lobby. This begs the question: if given the choice, what is your ideal team?

I see merit in having at least one newbie on a team to guide through the process. You can, of course, get entertainment at their expense. Their unbridled terror at meeting new monsters is worth the cover charge alone. I also wouldn't mind at least one capable person with a shovel. Bonus points if they can guard me against low-threat monsters in case I encounter any more face-hugging scenarios. Of course, at a bare minimum I just ask for anyone who isn't blasting out music through their speakers. What would your ideal squad look like?

What are your funniest moments from playing Lethal Company?

About 5 minutes into our game, after setting myself up as the RPS Lethal Company leader, I wrangled the squad and set out to collect scrap. "This is a high-value bulb!" I proclaimed, snatching it up and eagerly showing them the way back to the ship. I immediately got struck by lightning, my body flailing in the air like an especially doughy pizza base. That is the last time I pretended to know anything about games.

Please do share your greatest failures and funniest moments to make me feel better about myself. Tell us what you think about Lethal Company in the comments below and be sure to drop in and say hello to us in the live blog on Friday, (thats Friday 26th April, 4 PM GMT).