Looking for a list of all Lethal Company monsters and ways to beat them? As you explore to find scrap in Lethal Company and meet your quota for 'The Company', you'll come across various monsters. As of writing, there are 19 monsters in Lethal Company.

These monsters range from amusing to outright terrifying and are the main obstacle in your way to achieving sweet, sweet profit. With a host of horrors generated on different moons, you'll need a list of all monsters in Lethal Company to learn their various weaknesses and ensure your survival. Join us as we go through each monster currently in the game and the best ways to deal with them.

All Lethal Company monsters

Baboon Hawk

Location: Outdoors

Outdoors Threat level: Low

Low How to beat/evade: Drop your loot and run or use a Shovel or Zap Gun to kill it

Drop your loot and run or use a Shovel or Zap Gun to kill it Key features: They are likely to group together in the evenings. They have baboon faces and bat-like wings

The Baboon Hawk is a curious creature as it tends to pick on players who are carrying loot. For this reason, it's best to drop what you're holding and run (particularly if there is a large group of them). That is unless you have a weapon and want to risk fending it off. There will usually be one or two outdoors during the day but this will increase to larger groups of four or five in the evening hours.

Bracken

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Medium/high

Medium/high How to beat/evade: Don't look at it and back away. Use a Zap Gun to stun him, followed by successful Shovel attacks

Don't look at it and back away. Use a Zap Gun to stun him, followed by successful Shovel attacks Key features: The Bracken looks like a shadow figure with branches coming out of its body. You'll usually see its glowing eyes first

The Bracken is a common jump scare in Lethal Company. This little terror will sneak up at you indoors and will usually run towards you if you look directly at its face. For this reason, try to avoid prolonged stares and move away from him.

You may get an inkling that The Bracken is nearby if you find a large wood-panelled room called a 'Bracken Room' which acts as a spawn point for these troublesome ghouls. Otherwise, you may hear a change in the ambient music.

Bunker Spider

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Medium

Medium How to beat/evade: Destroy any webs you encounter with weapons. Hit it with a Shovel or other weapon to defeat it

Destroy any webs you encounter with weapons. Hit it with a Shovel or other weapon to defeat it Key features: Touching bunker spider webs will alert monsters of your presence

Bunker Spiders are nasty specimens that hang around indoors, weaving webs to trick any unwitting players. The issue is that once you collide with said webs, this will alert any nearby monsters of your location. If this happens your best bet is to haul yourself out of there and don't bother looking back.

Circuit Bees

Location: Outdoors

Outdoors Threat level: Low

Low How to beat/evade: Sprint away and generally try to avoid any hives

Sprint away and generally try to avoid any hives Key features: They cluster around bee hives outdoors

Although it will take a while for Circuit Bees to sting you to death, they assuredly will if you don't get away from them. That being said, there is currently no way to kill bees so your best bet is to just avoid them.

If you are feeling brave, an empty bee hive will usually sell for around 100 credits. To successfully get one you'll need a team member to act as bait and get the bees to chase them whilst you pick up the hive. This is a risky tactic but can be worth it for the quota.

Coil-Head

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Very high

Very high How to beat/evade: Keep eye contact with the Coil-Head at all times and back away slowly. They are impervious to damage

Keep eye contact with the Coil-Head at all times and back away slowly. They are impervious to damage Key features: These nightmares look like mannequins with a big spring for a neck. They cannot move if looked at

The Coil-Head is Lethal Company's version of a Weeping Angel (think Dr.Who). That being said, they are genuinely terrifying and the only way to save yourself from an encounter is to keep looking at them. They can only move for the kill if undetected.

It is possible to stun a Coil-Head with a Stun Grenade. Otherwise, they are immune to damage and your best chance for survival is slowly backing away, then running outdoors.

Earth Leviathan

Location: Outdoors

Outdoors Threat level: High

High How to beat/evade: Run away and drop anything you're carrying to buy yourself some extra speed. These monsters cannot be killed

Run away and drop anything you're carrying to buy yourself some extra speed. These monsters cannot be killed Key features: You'll usually hear a deep rumbling sound just before an attack

The Earth Leviathan is like a Thresher Maw from Mass Effect. Essentially it's a large worm that burrows underneath the ground. Luckily, you'll usually receive a measure of warning before one attacks. It will cause a rumbling sound underneath the earth. Make sure you drop anything and run as these monsters are impervious to damage and will insta-kill.

Eyeless Dog

Location: Outdoors

Outdoors Threat level: Medium

Medium How to beat/evade: These monsters rely on their hearing, so keep quiet. They can be killed with standard weapons

These monsters rely on their hearing, so keep quiet. They can be killed with standard weapons Key features: Large black dogs with disproportionate heads. Blind but with an extreme sense of smell

Eyeless Dogs are, unfortunately, a common monster you can encounter outside. These beasts are blind but have superior hearing. This means your best chance at escape is usually by crouch walking away and keeping as quiet as possible.

Forest Keeper

Location: Outdoors

Outdoors Threat level: High

High How to beat/evade: Break their line of sight by hiding behind some terrain. These monsters cannot be killed

Break their line of sight by hiding behind some terrain. These monsters cannot be killed Key features: These monsters look like giants or trolls and usually prowl around forests. They have excellent sight but won't react to sound as much

Forest Keepers prowl around outside and have excellent eyesight. These powerful specimens cannot be killed and will often provide an insta-death if you're unfortunate enough to run into one. As such your best bet is to hide from them. Usually moving behind a tree is enough to buy yourself some time.

Luckily, these monsters cannot enter the ship so you can theoretically just run for it if you're desperate. Otherwise, you can use a Laser Pointer to distract them or a Stun Grenade to slow them down.

Ghost Girl

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Very high

Very high How to beat/evade: Cannot be killed. We suggest running

Cannot be killed. We suggest running Key features: Brown hair and red dress. You'll usually hear breathing and giggles if you're being haunted

Arguably the most terrifying of all monsters in Lethal Company is the Ghost Girl. This meddlesome child will 'haunt' a player, meaning they'll hear her telltale giggles and heavy breathing. The only resistance to the Ghost Girl is to run away and abort the mission. After taking one crew member she will work her way through everyone until there are no survivors.

Hoarding Bug

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Very low

Very low How to beat/evade: Can be killed with any weapon.

Can be killed with any weapon. Key features: These monsters have green bodies and large red eyes. They will usually gather scrap in piles

Hoarding Bugs pose relatively little threat and will only attack if you try to steal from their scrap piles or get too close to them. These cute little fellas will generally leave you alone but will signal if they're getting angry by raising their mandible arms.

Hygrodere

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Low

Low How to beat/evade: Lock it behind doors and avoid getting caught in it. Cannot be killed

Lock it behind doors and avoid getting caught in it. Cannot be killed Key features: This blue blob is attracted to sight and sound. As such it can be lured and/or distracted with equipment

The Hygrodere is a giant ball of slime that slowly expands and captures players within it. You can distract it by playing a Boombox in a room nearby which will keep it occupied. If you have the misfortune to get stuck in the slime it is an unavoidable death.

Jester

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: High

High How to beat/evade: Whilst it is winding up, you can prevent its next stage by stunning it with a Zap Gun. Otherwise, it cannot be killed, so run

Whilst it is winding up, you can prevent its next stage by stunning it with a Zap Gun. Otherwise, it cannot be killed, so run Key features: Essentially looks like a jack-in-a-box on legs which will wind itself up

The horror of this next Lethal Company monster is time it takes to attack. When you first encounter the Jester it will appear as a jack-in-a-box on legs. Once it starts to wind itself up, you have a very limited time to act. When it releases its head and reveals its full form it will terrorise your teammates until you are all dead. For this reason, it's best to run away and abort the mission if you see a Jester.

Manticoil

Location: Outdoors

Outdoors Threat level: Very low

Very low How to beat/evade: Can be killed by basic weapons

Can be killed by basic weapons Key features: Passive bird-like creatures

The Manticoil is one of the few creatures in Lethal Company that has no interest in killing you or your teammates. As a passive bird-like creature it won't harm you nor provide you with any credits so you should just leave it alone.

Nutcracker

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Medium

Medium How to beat/evade: When the Nutcracker stops and reveals its eye, it is looking for movement. Stop moving immediately. You can kill this monster with weapons

When the Nutcracker stops and reveals its eye, it is looking for movement. Stop moving immediately. You can kill this monster with weapons Key features: As expected, these monsters look like big nutcrackers. You can steal its shotgun

The Nutcracker will patrol, scouting levels for movement. When it pauses its route and lifts its head to reveal its secret eye, make sure you stop moving. The beast carries a shotgun which can be stolen whether it's alive or dead. To do this, either pick it from its corpse or stun it first, then take it from its arms. It will try follow-up attacks so be on your guard.

Roaming Locusts

Location: Outdoors

Outdoors Threat level: Very low

Very low How to beat/evade: Avoid

Avoid Key features: The swarm will usually disperse after you've interacted with them

Roaming Locusts look similar to bees but pose very little threat. They will usually fly away after you walk by them.

Snare Flea

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Low/medium

Low/medium How to beat/evade: Keep an eye on ceilings. If attacked, communicate to a teammate for help. The flea will let you go if it gets hit with a Shovel

Keep an eye on ceilings. If attacked, communicate to a teammate for help. The flea will let you go if it gets hit with a Shovel Key features: These monsters cling onto ceilings and will drop down to suffocate teammates

Although Snare Fleas can be killed relatively easily, once one has you in their grip there is no way to escape on your own. You'll need a teammate to hit it with a Shovel to get it to release you. If playing solo, make sure you keep an eye on ceilings whilst collecting scrap indoors.

If trapped, you can also use the Teleporter to travel back to the ship. This will usually cause the Flea to release you.

Spore Lizard

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Low

Low How to beat/evade: These monsters can be stunned with weapons but you're usually better off avoiding them

These monsters can be stunned with weapons but you're usually better off avoiding them Key features: These monsters look like lizards with large maws for mouths

Spore Lizards are relatively harmless if left alone. They can release a cloud of gas, which will disorientate your vision. Apart from this, these little guys mostly just want to be left alone.

The Masked

Location: Both indoors and outdoors

Both indoors and outdoors Threat level: High

High How to beat/evade: Run and leave the planet, these monsters can leave indoor spaces. They can be killed but will respawn after a few minutes

Run and leave the planet, these monsters can leave indoor spaces. They can be killed but will respawn after a few minutes Key features: These masks look like greek comedy and tradegy masks. When equipped, they can possess a player and cause them to turn against teammates

The Masked is a creature that has possessed one of your teammates. The scare factor of this monster is that it will still appear as a player icon at the comms station. Be sure you're communicating with your teammates, using Walkie-Talkies where possible.

If you see a player wearing a white mask approaching you with outstretched arms, simply run. Be warned though, these monsters can run too.

Thumper

Location: Indoors

Indoors Threat level: Medium/high

Medium/high How to beat/evade: The Thumper can be killed by weapons

The Thumper can be killed by weapons Key features: Thumpers have large limbs, used to charge towards you. Death will usually occur after the Thumper has attacked you three times

The telltale thumping sounds of a Thumper are enough to send shivers down the spine of any Lethal Company player. These long-legged creatures will charge towards you in search of a meal. Luckily, these beasts cannot stop mid-charge and change direction so make sure you use sharp turns and stairwells to get away.

That rounds off our list of all monsters in Lethal Company and how to beat or altogether avoid them. With this information, you should hopefully be more prepared on your scrap run and make a nice profit for The Company. For more Lethal Company news, check out our article on the hilarious arachnophobia mode.