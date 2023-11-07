Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's first confirmed playable race is the Brujah, again

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has named its first playable race: the Brujah, who love to settle brouhahas with brutal melee combat. A brief, fifteen second trailer showed a little of that combat in action in The Chinese Room's rebooted take on the RPG sequel. Find it below.

A brief Brujah introduction in Bloodlines 2.

I almost titled this post "Video game announces marketing beat," because that's a little what this feels like. That's partly because Bloodlines 2 has been shown off at length in its previous from, when it was developed by Hardsuit Labs. Back then, we knew that it had five playable races: the Brujah, Venture, Toreador, Tremere and Malkavians.

The Chinese Room have since taken over development, using some of the setting and assets from the previous iteration, but it remains to be seen which clans will be playable this time around. If they're going to dripfeed all the clan reveals one by one like this, I doubt we'll post them all. Consider this your heads-up that the process is underway. And the trailer above does say a more robust Brujah presentation will follow in January, at least.

Around a week ago, Bloodlines 2 introduced its new protagonist, Phyre. You can choose their gender, their clan, how they dress, but they're a fully voiced character with hundreds of years of backstory rather than a rookie blankslate like in the original Bloodlines.

These announcements come after the news in September that The Chinese Room were now in charge of development. Hardsuit Labs had been removed from the project back in 2021