Paradox is refunding all pre-orders for Bloodlines 2

The development of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has already been a bumpy ride. Publisher Paradox stated they were "happy with progress" on the game in 2021 following a switch in developers (whoever they may be) and delay after delay, but a new announcement from Paradox today has some a little worried.

"We want to provide the best value to those of you who supported us via digital pre-order," the publisher said in a statement posted to its official blog. "We are thus offering refunds to anyone who has pre-ordered any edition of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2."

All physical pre-orders are being refunded, whether you'd like one or not. If you've digitally pre-ordered the game, refunds aren't being issued automatically. If you do want one, you'll have to request it by following the instructions in a bespoke refund FAQ page.

It seems a little foreboding, then, that the publisher is giving refunds on a game which we now know so little about. Paradox will be revealing more in September, including the elusive studio that's actually developing Bloodlines 2, which Paradox has been keeping secret.

Some post-alpha screenshots were also uploaded, showing off some of the environments in-game.

At the very least, we'll get some sort of update on Bloodlines 2 in September, so that's good news, right?