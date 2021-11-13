What are we all playing this weekend?

I think I've figured out a way to improve efficiency of heating and cooling my flat across the year by making my choices of games seasonal. In summer, I should be playing vintage games, games which a modern PC can run without even noticing, my silicon frigid. As autumn sets in, I should be playing progressively more demanding games, games that stress my CPU and GPU, pump out more heat. Then in the depths of winter, I'll break out the ugliest ReShade presets and "HD" texture packs I can find, light this tower on fire. But anyway, what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

This weekend I'm determined to take another crack at Inscryption. I'm going to figure this bastard out, by hook or by crook (possibly crook, if we read 'crook' as meaning 'looking up walkthroughs online'). The other day I beat the first boss all by myself though, so I have hope.

Alice0

I've enjoyed methodically rinsing the Palisade bank in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided long before any quest sends me there, so now it's on with the plot!

Ed

The shooty bang doesn't stop. I'll be blasting through Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042's multiplayer modes. And if I've got the time, maybe drift about Mexico in Forza Horizon 5. I'm hoping there's a suitably ordinary car to kick off proceedings. Supercars are dull, after all.

Hayden

After a busy week in Vanguard multiplayer, I'd love to jump into something a bit less chaotic. I'm eager to give Jurassic World Evolution 2 a go, but I'm also hoping to finish up Psychonauts 2 this weekend. Of course, I'll actually just end up playing a lot of Battlefield 2042, which I'm eager to try again after the last beta. Outside of games, we're putting the Christmas tree up this weekend, which means a lot of mince pies and hot chocolate. It really is the most wonderful time of the year, folks.

Imogen

Not many video games for me this weekend because I have pals over for tabletop stuff instead. I'm running what will hopefully be the finale of a Deadlands campaign, though that depends on whether or not my cowboys can figure out who the Big Bad is. They've managed to kill the sheriff of the town they're in, so uh, they surely can't do any worse.

Parp parp!

James

I'll be playing Forza Horizon 5 while fighting the paternal urge to adopt its scores of unwanted Jeeps.

Katharine

I started playing Death's Door this week and, cor (caw?), that's a good video game, isn't it? I'm about two thirds of the way through Acid Nerve's crow reaper 'em up now, so I'm hoping to finish that off this weekend before moving on to give Dungeon Encounters a go. I'm intrigued to see how I get on with its barebones visuals and intense dungeon crawling battle system.

Ollie

I'm going to try very hard to carve out some time to start playing Forza Horizon 5, for two reasons. One: because it looks so shiny. And two: because it's taking up over 100 GB on my PC, so I feel like I owe it to my machine to play it now. Unfortunately I can't promise I'll have the time, because I'll be pretty busy with the Battlefield 2042 Early Access this weekend! The last Battlefield I properly played was - get ready for this - Battlefield Vietnam, back in 2004. It's safe to say things have come on a long way, and I've got a fair amount of learning to do.

Rebecca

This weekend is my first visit home in a couple of months, so aside from having my Switch on hand for the journey I might not do much gaming. That being said, it's still basically Halloween, so I'm hoping to convince my parents to play a horror game with me. We have a bit of a tradition of playing the latest Supermassive game around spooky season, but since we couldn't meet up last year, they still need to catch up on Little Hope before we can start House Of Ashes.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?