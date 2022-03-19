What are we all playing this weekend?

Here we go: spring starts on Sunday. At long chuffing last! Not to be a downer, but winter has DRAGGED during the pandemic. Usual winter activities crowding into hot rooms with steam rising off people's soaking wool jumpers, the smell of wet dog in the air, and just so much closeness and breath has been as appealing. But now, spring! Soon, maybe even warmth? For now, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on.

Alice Bee

I have managed to put together three out of four sides of the edge pieces of the 6k piece puzzle I'm doing in Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams. According to the game, I have thus completed about 1% of the puzzle. Yessssssss.

Quite puzzling.

Alice0

I'm off work next week, spending several days somewhere without Internet or phone signal. Lots of walking, lots of swimming, and I'm dearly hoping to stargaze and see the Milky Way if the weather allows it. West coast of Scotland's lovely and clear always, right?

Ed

You know the answer already - it's Elden Ring. It probably will be for the rest of time. I'm trying contact lenses for the first time too, so that's going to be me prodding myself in the eye and blinking and crying as some poor optician watches my world crumble around me. Fun!

Hayden

After having covid for the past 10 days, I'm hoping to get some negative tests this weekend so that I can head outside to enjoy some of this lovely Spring weather. If I end up needing to stay inside a little longer, the slopes of Shredders look like a fun time. I wouldn't usually jump at the chance to play a snowboarding game, but seeing this on Game Pass piqued my interest in the snowy peaks.

James

I will probably install Tunic, play for five minutes, decide it's amazing, die twice in a row, then decide it's terrible. Various RPS bits have convinced me to do the first part, so if the worst comes to the worst I can just spend the rest of the weekend drafting accusatory Slack messages.

Katharine

I'm sorely tempted by Final Fantasy CHAOS right now, just to see how bonkers it is, but I also spent a good chunk of my week off last week playing more of Psychonauts 2, so I will probably continue my deep dive into the minds of Double Fine's latest rather than crank up the volume on old Frank Sinatra. I'm going to spend my weekend MY WAY, goddamnit.

Liam

For the first time in six months, I'm leaving the house this weekend. For a wedding, no less. In-between making small talk with the other couples on my table (people I don't know and, if previous weddings have proven anything, people I will never see ever again in my entire life), drinking too much free wine and dancing enthusiastically to Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" I'm planning to still sneak in some gaming. I'm taking my Switch so I can crack on with Pokémon Legends Arceus, but I'm also hoping to check out the new Mario Kart 8 DLC. If only I had a Steam Deck, then my answer could have been Elden Ring again. Alas. Alack.

Ollie

is away.

Rebecca

This weekend we're going to be spending time with some friends and their two small children, so I may not have much time for gaming. That being said, the children in question recently found out what I do for a living, so experience tells me that I'm going to be spending a lot of time conversing with them about Pokémon and Minecraft.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?