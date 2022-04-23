What are we all playing this weekend?

I've been all out of sorts this week, reader. I don't know what day it is or whether I'm coming or going. Sometimes the wind makes the water outside the window move in the opposite direction it's supposed to. If I look outside I get travel sick. What fresh hell. No, no, far better to close the curtains 'gainst the cruelties of nature, and stare at a reassuringly solid screen instead. Here's what we're clicking on this weekend.

Alice Bee

Still have some ghostly scores to settle in Ghostwire: Tokyo. But also, my PC arrived! Which means playing a bunch of games that I've gotten very behind on but also, crucially, continuing the extremely huge jigsaw in Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams.

Alice0

is away.

CJ

I’ve been digging Chinatown Detective Agency so I’m hoping to make more progress in that over the next few nights, but Galactic Civilizations IV is out properly on Tuesday so I’m going to jump into its predecessor at some point to give that a send off. It’s the last weekend of the Easter holidays where I am so there’ll be much tromping about outdoors with the kids before they go back to school. My partner and I promised to start Kirby and Forgotten Land on the Switch with them so we’ll fire that up and do some donuts with Karby.

What even is Elden Ring anyway?

Ed

I must go back to Elden Ring before I totally forget where I was or what I was doing. Tunic also beckons, mainly because it's just nice. Oh, and I've moved into a new place so I'm hoping to put together some new shelves and/or crumble in a heap of wood and nails.

Hayden

I wasn’t too sure what this weekend would look like, so I had a little browse on Steam to see if anything caught my eye. Here’s where I got lucky, because Winkeltje: The Little Shop, a game about building and running your own fantasy store, has just launched out of early access. I love business management games and am a sucker for fantasy settings, so Winkeltje seems right up my street. Actually, I wish there really was a little fantasy shop up the road, that’d be cool.

James

I've almost cracked how to stream PS5 games to the Steam Deck, using a surprisingly not-illegal remote play tool called Chiaki, but persistent problems with crackling audio still stand in the way of me playing Horizon Forbidden West in bed. I really, really don't like technical blockades without obvious causes, and I really, really want to play Horizon Forbidden West in bed, so I'll be spending my weekend searching for a reliable fix.

Katharine

Katharine is at PAX!

Liam

Liam is also at PAX!

Ollie

I'm still in two minds about The Cycle: Frontier. On the one hand, the weapon and gear scaling is atrocious, just not fun at all. You can get hit by a sniper rifle and take next to no damage with high enough gear. Rubbish. But on the other hand, the map design, the weather, the atmosphere are all magnificent. So much so that I'm finding it hard to put it down.

Rebecca

is also away

But you dear reader, you battered fish fillet, what are you playing this weekend?