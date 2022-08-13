What are we all playing this weekend?

That rumbling you hear over the horizon is not exactly Gamescom looming nearer; it's the rumbling of the tummies of video games bloggers anticipating eating spiralised potatoes and hot dogs from a food van outside the venue. Less than two weeks to go! But before then, we will see QuakeCon next week. And before then, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

The release of Marvel's Spider-Man on PC has inspired me to finally finish Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5. I enjoyed it a lot, so I've done everything in it except for the last story mission because I don't want the game to be over.

Alice0

I am writing this from the past, before I know if I survived my latest encounter with the Burryman. On the second Friday of August, a man covered head-to-toe in a suit of prickly burrs walks through the town of South Queensferry, heralded by a parade ringing a bell and shouting "Hip hip hooray! It's the Burryman's day!" Along his hours-long route, he drinks whisky offered by residents and pubs. He walks grasping two floral poles, supported by burly men who flank him. Some say it's to support him, some fear it's to contain him. I hope I never find out. As for games, who knows. I'm finished with bicycles!

CJ

Ed

I succumbed to temptation and bought Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Switch. Given its length, I'm guaranteed entertainment for the next 15 years or more! That's value!

Hayden

It's the start of a week off for me, and I'm eager to spend it all playing Two Point Campus and Cult Of The Lamb. I'll hop between managing the future of Two Point County and leading my cultish followers depending on how chaotic I'm feeling in the moment. I think running a cult and sacrificing followers is slightly less evil than controlling education for profit, though.

James

Minecraft Ancient City hunt update: after a month of searching with no luck, I bravely cheated by Googling for a premade seed that was full of 'em. My current project, which shall continue this weekend, is constructing and supplying a staging area from which I can plunder my first city's riches - with a view to eventually turn it into my own living area. Classic British person move.

Katharine

It's all aboard the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 train for me this weekend. I played it nearly all last week while I was on holiday, but even now I still feel like I've barely scratched the surface of it. I love that feeling in a big JRPG, and I can't wait to really get into it. That said, I am also very tempted to give Cult Of The Lamb a go after Ollie's glowing review. Maybe I'll try and fit that in between Xenoblade sessions... After all, it can't be Reyn time all the time, can it?

Liam

I have so much on the go at the moment it's stressing me out. Spider-Man. Cult Of The Lamb. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine (for some reason). Fortnite. Multiversus. Stray. Metal Gear Solid V. Chances are I'll feel so overwhelmed by choice this weekend that I won't end up playing anything, and will venture outside instead. Still, what a year for games eh? An embarrassment of riches are available already and we still have four and a bit months left. Remarkable. They should stop for a bit so I can catch up. That would be nice.

Ollie

Rumbleverse, of course. What other game out there gives me the ability to suplex someone off a rooftop and then eat a whole chicken in the time it takes them to plummet to their death?

Rachel

Cult of the Lamb! I'm so excited to get stuck in. If I don’t get too caught up in running my own cult, I also want to play Lost in Play, another game that was released this week. Katharine's review was super positive, and I’m a sucker for any indie with gorgeous animation.

Rebecca

Following last year's cross-country move, I've finally identified the nearest chapter of steampunk nerds in my new region. Gaming time might be limited this weekend, as I hope to dust off my pith helmet and try not to catch heat stroke while dressing like a proper Victorian explorer lady in the middle of an August heatwave. But aptly enough, I did finally get around to starting Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One recently, so I can keep myself broadly on-theme if I do get a chance to play for a bit.

