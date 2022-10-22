What are we all playing this weekend?

After this week in UK politics I, as the kids possibly said seven(?) years ago, can't even. Just. Yep. What a time. A good weekend to get lost in video games and attempt not to encounter any of the chaos which will need to be taken seriously soon but right now brings only despair in its ever-shifting uncertainty. So what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I put in a decent shift with the Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection this week and it's a shift I want to continue. On the other hand, I did start playing Tales From The Borderlands to confirm it is in fact very good, and it is. So I want to keep playing that as well...

Alice0

I wanna touch squishy stuff and stumble about lost in Scorn.

CJ

I'm away next week visiting family, and hopefully doing some decorating to help my mam, so I'm not sure I'll have a lot of time for games. If I do, then it'll be diving into Persona 5 Royal through PC Game Pass.

Ed

I'll be diving into Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign and I know for a fact that I'll spin in slow-motion as a helicopter crashes, maybe even crawl on all-fours as my character wheezes in pain and my screen pulses with red. Might chuck a flashbang through a door, as well.

Hayden

Most of my gaming time this weekend will be spent playing Modern Warfare 2's campaign, which launched in early access on Thursday. From what I've played so far, you shoot a lot of people. They shoot back. There's a lot of slowly clearing buildings while searching for a baddie. I think it's very dull and tedious, but maybe that will change. Maybe!

James

For professional reasons I will need to play the Modern Warfare II campaign soon, but then I also have Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection installed, so I might just play that and hope none of my colleagues read this.

Katharine

After playing the first chapter of Tactics Ogre: Reborn earlier this week, I really want to get stuck into Square Enix's other big tactics game that came to PC recently, Triangle Strategy. I've been trying to play it on my Steam Deck (it seems like such a perfect fit!), but technical woes have thwarted my efforts so far, so I'm going to give it one last go before retreating back to my desktop. I might also dip into that Resident Evil Village third-person demo as well, just to get myself in the mood for its Shadow Of Rose DLC next week. I enjoyed this new perspective a lot during my preview of Village's DLC last month, so I'm intrigued to see how it switches things up in the base game with old Ethan 'Please Don't Chop Off My Hands Again' Winters. Will I be able to tilt the camera far enough to finally get a glimpse of his gormless face? I'm excited to find out.

Liam

Now that the embargo has been lifted, I can talk about how Persona 5 has ruined my life. I've been playing it exclusively on the Steam Deck before going to bed, which is the perfect way to bookmark a stressful day. I'm enamoured by its life sim elements more than the dungeon crawling (which is still good, mind, but a bit too exciting for an 11:30pm play session), enjoying grabbing a hot bowl of ramen with my pals before reading a book or studying for a test. I'm only ten hours in, and I'm aware I have over 100 left to go, but I'm determined to see it through to the end. Hold me accountable for this, readers. Bully me on Twitter if I stop providing updates for this feature. Alternatively bully me on TikTok, which is a thing that teenagers seem to enjoy doing at the moment.

Ollie

I have a new main in Overwatch 2: Baptiste. What an absolute monster. A so-called Support hero who can 1v1 most Damage heroes. A powerful gunman who can go toe to toe with Soldier 76 while also healing up his team and throwing out Immortality Fields to save them from certain death. It's great as well, because it means whenever I role queue, I opt into Support, which gets me into matches quicker than if I wanted any other role. What efficiency!

Rachel

This weekend I'm going to finish The Case Of The Golden Idol, a detective game that has got its claws into me. It's so good! Katharine says in her review that it has echoes of Return Of The Obra Dinn with how you solve its gruesome murders and that couldn’t be more accurate. It's clever, deceptive, and one of the best detective games I’ve played all year.

Rebecca

I'm not really allowed to talk about something I'm playing this weekend — too mysterious of me, I know, but all being well you'll find out next week. Monster Prom 3 will be out by the time you read this so I can finally talk about that at least, and I bloody love it, so I'll be playing it some more as well. Also, this week I realised I can't rest in peace until I've recreated the eldritch abomination that is 101 E Linfield St in The Sims 4.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?