What are we all playing this weekend?

While some of my pals (and colleagues!) are now off for Christmas, the gits, we're still officially here next week. Down a few people, sure, but doubtless filled with enough festivity to compensate. By Jove, I'll stuff everyone full of festivity. But first, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I've been playing Blacktail, a kind of first-person witch game where you run around woods at the behest of sus moral-binary mushrooms, shooting glowflies and little goblin lads. It's weird, but I think... I think good?

Alice0

I have new wizards and weapons to enjoy in the first Vampire Survivors DLC, which is everything I had hoped for: more Vampire Survivors. And less than £2! Absolute bargain.

CJ

It's a week until Christmas! How did this happen? I'm not even sure what year it is anymore. We're away visiting family over the weekend so I doubt I'll have much time for gaming, but I'd like to squeeze in some time with Marvel's Midnight Suns if I can. Every attack is just satisfyingly crunchy and explodey. I think I might have found my festive holiday game of choice.

Ed

For whatever reason, I'm now bouncing between two absolutely enormous JRPGs: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Persona 5 Royal. It's a real issue, so what I'll actually do is play Fortnite with some friends. I am amazed at how much I'm enjoying the new season. What have I become?

Hayden

When The Witcher 3 came out, I promptly decided that it was not for me. I've spoken poorly of my time with Geralt ever since, but the fancy new upgrade has me cautiously interested, so I've got it downloaded to try again over the weekend. Maybe I'll have a miserable time, but there's also a large chance that 14-year-old me was stupid and that it's actually alright. I'm excited to find out.

James

I'm still on that Darktide juice, though having played Portal With RTX this week I've also developed a taste for more Aperture. Another Portal 2 playthrough is in order, I reckon.

Katharine

After interviewing the dev just a couple of weeks ago, I'm finally going to get stuck into Chained Echoes (which is also out on Game Pass if you, too, fancy a retro JRPG to sink your teeth into over Christmas!). I really enjoyed the demo I played last month, so I'm hoping the rest of the game holds up just as well. Might also sneak in some more Pentiment, but that might be more of a Christmas game at this rate.

Liam

A few things! As we're winding down for Christmas I've been able to focus on a couple of bits and pieces that I’ve been picking away at for a few months instead of chasing new releases. Persona 5 will be the priority, which is exciting. I also bought Yakuza 0 to play on the Steam Deck, partly because I've been meaning to for nearly six years now, but mainly because Ed said if I don't play it over Christmas he's not going to be my friend anymore. He's probably bluffing, but it’s not worth the risk.

Ollie

I'm really looking forward to dipping my toes into the flames of Hunt: Showdown's new Devil's Moon event, which has a new wildcard condition for maps that engulfs the map in a fiery inferno. Hunt has always had one of the headiest atmospheres of any shooter I've played, and while I initially thought setting everything on fire might be a bit of a heavy-handed approach, the recent trailer really sold me. That's some damn good-looking fire.

Rachel

I've become completely smitten with Lil Gator Game and so will be spending my weekend mucking about in that. I'll also still inevitably be dipping into Vampire Survivors which has taken over my life like so many others on the team.

Rebecca

I'm off work now until New Year's, but a positive covid test in my household has somewhat dictated our plans, and it'll be a few days at least before we can travel. But (silver linings and all that) there are still a ton of less-than-portable games I want to finish, so it looks like I have an unexpected opportunity to carry on with those. Sounds like a perfect excuse to wrap myself up in a duvet and lose one last 2022 weekend to Ghostwire: Tokyo, to be honest.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?