If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Portal with RTX is launching December 8th, and there’s a shiny new trailer

Reflecting with portals
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
A Portal with RTX screenshot showing a weighted cube on top of a large button.

Portal with RTX now has a release date, so anyone with a) a copy of Portal on Steam and b) a ray tracing-capable graphics card will be able to explore a freshly polished Aperture Science from December 8th.

If you missed its reveal during the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series launch event, Portal with RTX is free DLC for Portal that adds both fully ray traced lighting/reflection effects and DLSS upscaling support. The latter includes DLSS 3, so if you’ve early-adopted an RTX 4090 or RTX 4080, you’ll also be able to use the latest version’s new frame generation function to boost framerates even higher. And that’s rarely a bad thing when demanding RT effects are having the opposite effect. Nvidia themselves have released a new trailer, showing all this new graphical whizz-banging in action:

Watch on YouTube

Mmm, yes, pretty swish indeed. The ray tracing looks like it may have been toned down from the original, reflection-drenched reveal, but that’s not a complaint: I think anything too lustrous would have conflicted with the slight grottiness that makes Portal’s test chambers look Portallish.

Portal with RTX was put together by Nvidia’s in-house Lightspeed Studios using RTX Remix, a set of modding tools designed to add modern graphics features (like ray tracing and DLSS) to older games. It’s based around employing the AI smarts of RTX 40 series GPUs to add new effects and even textures almost automatically, so while a cynical mind could think of RTX Remix’s true purpose as being a driver of graphics card sales, it could still be a very interesting addition to PC modding if the results are good.

We’ll be able to judge for ourselves on December 8th. Portal with RTX’s Steam page confirms you don’t strictly need an Nvidia RTX GPU to run it, just one with DirectX ray tracing support, though performance will be much higher if you can enable DLSS while you’re at it. Especially so with DLSS 3; the trailer suggests this can nearly quintuple performance versus running Portal RTX at native resolution, which seems kinda fanciful to me, though I have seen DLSS 3 triple the frames-per-second count in Cyberpunk 2077 and F1 22. That ain’t nothing.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch