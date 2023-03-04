What are we all playing this weekend?

If you're looking for something to play this weekend, maybe hop on Game Pass to play the stylish rhythmic violence of Hi-Fi Rush. It'll be the focus of the first session of the RPS Game Club, so all the hepcats will be bashing baddies to the beat. But I should ask: what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I'm going to give Hi-Fi Rush a shout for our Game Club, but I'm sceptical because even though I usually like the presentation of rhythm games I often don't like playing them in practise. Also I find something about the way yer man wiggles to the beat when he stands still faintly unsettling. I'm also going to give Sons Of The Forest a go because I want to understand the jokes everyone is making in our team Slack.

Alice0

My mum is visiting this weekend so no time for games. Lots of time for big lunches, though. And desserts. And walks through quaint little villages, if she can face the weather.

Ed

I'll be playing some Last Of Us 2, because I like my weekends grim, and my rooms filled with empty drawers. Jokes aside, I'm really enjoying it so far. The stealth sequences are tense.

Hayden

is away!

James

I did that thing again where I watch twenty minutes of professional Dota 2 and it made me want to play Dota 2. Dunning-Kruger? Never heard of him.

Katharine

is away!

Liam

Destiny. For my sins. No one seems to like the new expansion pack but as long as it gives me an engram every 15 minutes then I think I'll be happy?

Wo Long violence

Ollie

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will likely take up my entire weekend, as it's shockingly good. Very Sekiro-esque, but slightly less refined and slightly more batshit crazy in the amount of stuff it lets you do. My favourite moment so far has been a very difficult boss fight against a polearm boi on horseback. There's something about humanoid bosses in Soulslikes. When you see one, you know that you're in for a tightly designed, hella fun time. It reminds me of when you fight your father in Sekiro, and get your ass absolutely handed to you until you can really master the combat.

Rachel

I’ve got a couple of games on the cards this weekend. Got a review game or two to check out for later this month and I wanna check out Hi-Fi Rush for the RPS Game Club. I played the first hour but then got distracted, so playing it for Games Club is going to help me get back into it. Pretty excited as I’ve heard nothing but good things about it!

Rebecca

I'm taking a long weekend to celebrate my partner's birthday and of course we have plans for a lot of that time, but with four whole days off work surely I'll be able to squeeze in a bit of gaming too, right? I've recently found my happy place bouncing between Danganronpa 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyo as my whims dictate, so I'd like to do a bit more of that. It's also about time for my partner and I to pick our next game to co-pilot; we've been leaning towards Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, but there's still time to surprise ourselves.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?