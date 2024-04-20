What are we all playing this weekend?

Friday was my final day at RPS, after ten years, so how come I'm posting this on Saturday morning? Reader dear, I'll let you in on a little trade secret: I do not wake everyone up at 7am to ask them what they're playing. I actually make them tell me on Friday. I have felt tremendously guilty about deceiving you across the 353 previous WAWAPTW posts. The weight of that is honestly why I've left. It feels good to finally come clean. Whew! Alright, now tell me, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

This Alice has got a Nancy Drew game to catch up on! We're on Treasure In The Royal Tower, which is about being trapped in a Wisconsin ski resort that appears to have no royal connection whatsoever. Unironically absolutely classic Our Nance stuff.

Alice0

I am currently packing for a cottage holiday where I will swim in lochs and stare at sunsets and breathe and hopefully see lambs, so why am I thinking about bringing my laptop to play more of that new Balatro patch? Goodbye, and thank you for reading. You will still see me about, mind, as we continue attempting to answer the biggest question: what's the best thing in video games?

Ed

I am, once again, playing something I can't talk about for review. I think outside of that, I'm going to dedicate some time to games that have fallen by the wayside a bit. LAD: Infinite Wealth, maybe some Elden Ring as I round off a few bits in prep for the expansion. I'm also rounding off season two of Physical: 100, alongside season two of the BBC's Race Across The World. God, I'm so jealous of the Race folks who get to travel around for months.

Edwin

This weekend I will be playing something secret for review and putting things in boxes. The secret game isn't about putting things in boxes. Hoping to get a bit of time to read a book about navigation, too.

James

I'm still in the "hilarious inept bumbling" phase of Lethal Company, which presents the question: do I keep playing, to enjoy more hilarious inept bumbling, or do I play less, lest I accidentally become good at the game and thus what I like about it?

Jeremy

After having put 100+ hours into Dragon's Dogma 2 and published a plethora of guides on all the vocations and main story quests, I am finally done. Now I'm left with that hollow feeling that comes after completing an epic (and often quite bonkers, hello my pawns exclaiming "look! a ladder" over and over again) game. To replace this hole in my life I will be spending time this weekend with our chonky new French bulldog puppy named Spam, who has enjoyed her first week in our house by pissing everywhere and serving as a relaxing potato-like weight on my lap in the evenings. Oh, and I might also get ready to cover Manor Lords. But puppy comes first!

Kiera

This weekend I'll be playing No Rest For The Wicked. I've bashed out a couple of hours so far and I won't lie, it's taken me a while to get back into a punishing combat loop. As a rule, I'm usually not a fan of a durability system on armour and weapons but I can also see how it adds another element of challenge to the game. The art style is gorgeous and the storyline is intriguing enough to keep me interested for now.

Nic

Manor Lords for me. I've recently discovered the mediative joys of watching oxen transport singular logs over long distances as the snow steadily melts around them. Might, uh, play some Total Warhammer for a change, too. Strange things happening in the Empire these days...

Ollie

Amidst my usual Helldiving sessions (pushing up to the second-hardest difficulty level now), I'll likely be playing the Hades 2 technical test some more. It's dang good - as if there were any doubt. It walks the line of being almost too familiar for players of the first game, before offering up lovely surprises and well-thought-out changes in the format. I'm extremely sad that I can't play the full game yet.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?